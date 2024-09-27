Actress Eucharia Anunobi has shared a cryptic video amid the trending drama involving cross-dresser Bobrisky and media personality, Verydarkman (VDM)

The movie star stated that it is the season of betrayal and she wondered what some people expected from one who was a liar

She also stated that the person she was referring to is known to be a habitual liar who has formed a ministry with the attitude

Actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has stated that betrayal is flying everywhere and she was not surprised about the person involved.

According to the film star, what were people expecting from someone who is a liar and his father is the devil. She added that one who shares one's secret with an offspring of the devil should expect a catastrophe.

She also noted that the person belongs to the lying ministry which operates internationally. To buttress her point, she said her fans could read John 8: 44 in the Bible and it summarizes her statement.

The role interpreter added that if her fans still do not understand what they were saying, they can forget about it. Her video was made at a time media personality Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), made some allegations against cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky.

He also released an audio where Bobrisky said he did not stay in the correctional centre after he was sentenced to prison for abuse of the naira.

In New King James Version, John 8: 44 says:

"You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it."

Watch Eucharia Anunobi video below:

Fans react to Eucharia Anunobi's video

See some of the reactions to Eucharia Anunobi's video below:

@matty__casual:

"Abi this mama de high."

@madambreakingnews:

"This matter will teach many people sense to keep ur secrets to ur self."

@desmond_ddboy:

"The betrayal is too much...to trust now dey do me somehow for body."

@dobisjuly:

"Mummy speak."

@groomandgroomsmen:

"Exactly. What were you expecting?

Eucharia Anunobi announces admission

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eucharia trended on social media following a video shared on her Instagram page.

The woman of God announced admission into the University of Witchcraft and rolled out requirements for those who want to be admitted.

Eucharia’s video was an epic shade to ‘evil doers’ and many flooded her comment section with hilarious reactions to the video.

