Verydarkman, in a new video, has expressed his deep respect for prominent lawyer Femi Falana (SAN)

In the video, VDM repeatedly referred to Femi Falana as 'Uncle' while giving reasons he would never defame the lawyer

VDM's new video has been described as an indirect apology by some netizens as it comes barely hours after legal letters from Femi Falana and his son, rapper Falz

Controversial critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has denied allegations of defamation against famous human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) in a new video.

VDM also posted a video on his Instagram page expressing his deep respect for Falana, whom he called his uncle.

VDM described Femi Falana as his uncle. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The critic shared how the prominent lawyer had used his position as a SAN to represent people like himself who speak against the ills in society.

"I will never defame Uncle Femi Falana, Uncle Femi Falana is someone that I respect 100 per cent, not because of his position as an SAN but because of what he has used the position to do, representing the likes of me that speaks against ills in the society," he said in part.

Captioning the video, VDM wrote,

"Dear father FEMI FALANA (SAN)."

He, however, didn't say anything about rapper Falz's 24-hour ultimatum.

Watch VDM's video below:

This is coming after Falana had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to VDM to retract his allegations against him.

Reactions as VDM calls Falana 'uncle'

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

_.anella_'s profile picture

"E Dey respect lion you no wan respect lion pikin 😂😂 okay na let’s see how it ends oga VDM.

symply_stacey:

"This guy is the most foolish person on earth all those allegations and make u-turn already. Why can’t you stand on your ground with your nonsense evidence."

essentialsplus_kiddies:

"Who be your uncle, your uncle dey for your village In LAGBAJA's voice."

waybackmachine:

"I said it that he is a smart guy and will indirectly apologize."

royalbeautycontour:

"You are very intelligent and I respect you for that."

mendels_pharmacy:

"So much drama."

sheyisleek:

"You no go fold? 10hours never even reach. Dat letter headed heavy gan!"

Radiogad supports VDM

In other news, the media personality made a video, claiming that Bobrisky never went to prison but was chilling in an apartment.

Radiogad noted that he supported VDM because Bobrisky betrayed and didn't compensate him.

He shared a video and voice note as his proof against the crossdresser.

Source: Legit.ng