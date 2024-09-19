Iconic American music producer and record label executive Diddy has been trending across multiple social media platforms in Nigeria

One of the reasons why his arrest has caught attention in Nigeria more is because of his relationship with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy

Netizens have begun to dig up evidence to prove that Burna Boy got involved in some of the sexual immoralities that got Diddy arrested by the FBI

American hip-hop legend Sean Diddy Combs, aka Diddy, has been on the front burner of different conversations on social media.

Diddy's arrest has stirred more attention in Nigeria because of his relationship with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy and their work, which helped ODG win his first Grammy Award.

Netizens call out Burna Boy query his relationship with Diddy amid his recent arrest. Photo credit: @burnaboy/@diddy/@bigstan1477

Legit.ng recalls reporting how over 1000 baby oil was found in Diddy's toilet by the FBI after he was arrested.

Apart from the baby oil, several other things were found, which have led to allegations of racketeering, sex trafficking, cocaine and violence against Diddy.

Netizens accuse Burna of sleeping with Diddy

However, the allegations that have been making the headlines about Burna Boy's friendship with Diddy is that of them having sexual relations.

Some have gone as far as to accuse Burna Boy of being gay and sleeping with Diddy, which was how he got him to work on his Grammy-winning album.

Other netizens have dug up some of Burna Boy's lyrics that talk about sexual relationships with the same gender.

Here are some of the tweets making the rounds below:

This is another tweet with more allegations:

More tweets with gay allegations:

Reactions trail gay allegation between Burna and Diddy

Here are some of the comments that trailed trend:

@young_meetoozy:

"Burna yansh don burst. Na now I know why him never marry or get pikin."

@FadzDeGreatest:

"Burna go don chip prickly tire."

@DezyBanz:

"If Agenda no later kill you I go dey surprised."

@swankieDiva:

"Don’t start this pls. I can vouche for burna . That man is Too ALPHA to be bent over or even do the bending. Sorry."

@Bcliffzzz:

"AFRICAN GIANT whether you like it or not “cry more."

@manlike_r3gg:

"Burna boy jumped on Diddy like bad b!tch."

@ajayiyout:

"But if them wan fvck you for yansh make you no lie down, Burna said."

@_stanfits:

"Nah mumu go believe sey Grammy dey reward hardwork."

@manlikebrock:

"Broooo... Everything about this video come dae look suspicious."

@Ayoappeal:

"Anything to discredit, rubbish and dwarfen the hard work of Burna Boy."

