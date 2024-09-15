Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez became another trending topic after reports claimed that he had parted ways with his label boss, Dapper

A look at the music sensation's Instagram account revealed that he changed his online bio and deleted the pictures in his account

While many are yet to understand what the problem might be, the fans and music lovers took to several social media to share their takes

Nigerian singer Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, has reportedly gone separate ways with his record label boss and Hilda Baci's fiance, Dapper, marking the beginning of his solo music career.

Seyi Vibez, who has triggered rivalry between himself and his colleague Asake, has remained one of the promising talents in the Nigerian music scene.

Seyi Vibez went separate with record label. Credit: @seyivbez

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently checked Seyi's Instagram account and discovered that he had unfollowed his record label boss, Dapper, deleted all the pictures on his profile and changed his bio to 'Independent artist'.

A check of Dapper's Instagram account revealed that he had also unfollowed the artist.

This implies a mutual severance between Seyi Vibez and Dapper Music.

See his post below:

Seyi Vibes spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

poshest_hope:

"There’s a stage you’ll attain in your craft that requires you to be independent. Goodluck to him."

djsmith_tbm:

"Did he also become a writer ✍️ and no more an artiste."

teesbeautylane:

"Wait! I thought they said he has always been a lone artist! Wetin dey sup?"

rahdamson_website_developer:

"Alright. Wishing both parties all the best. Seyi is a very good musician. No seyi no vibez."

kizimege:

"Congratulations to him...... but why can't we mind our business 🤔.....investigating ppl anyhow."

brendanukagod__:

"All the best but never bite the finger that feeds you."

girllikezara:

"He has been an independent artist now,dapper probably his co, any which way, Seyi too good, so he’s going to be okay."

cejofon_official:

"Dapper is a record label and a distribution company. But Seyi vibez was only signed to Distribution aspect of Dapper and not the Record Label aspect. Vibes inc is Seyi Vibez record label of which Seyi Vibez is the CEO. Hope my explans well for you. it's the same way Asake and Fireboy dml are both signed to YBNL and EMPIRE MUSIC."

bigflowboy8:

"Them don give him wings finish,why him nor go fly away😂this people don make this top celebrity fear to help upcoming."

Seyi Vibez's UK accent during interview trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a recent interview by Seyi Vibez where he spoke about his music career and its growth.

During an interview with British-Nigerian podcaster Adesope Olajide, Seyi Vibez shared how he fell in love with music and his rise to fame.

The singer's unusual switch between the Yoruba accent and British stirred reactions as he revealed how he dropped his first song at 14.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng