The Nigerian music industry has a good number of talented artists who started their careers in the church

Most of them began as kid choristers, while others realized their vocal skills at a teenage age

From Wizkid, Don Jazzy to Olamide Legit.ng brings you a brief history of how some of the most prominent stars built their talents

It is almost a norm to hear most singers say they started their musical journey in the church as choristers.

It’s allowed to say that the religious organisation has played and continued to play a vital role in enriching the music industry.

Wizkid, Olamide, Don Jazzy were once members of the choir. Credit: @wizkid, @olamide, @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Today, Legit.ng celebrates Nigerian music stars who found their voices as members of the choir.

Iyanya - Grandfather was a pastor

Nigerian musician Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, also known as Iyanya, began in a church. His granddad was a clergyman, and the Afrobeats artist used to sing in his church choir. At age five, he was the choirmaster for the children's choir.

Wande Coal - A teenage chorister

Nigerian singer Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, best known as Wande Coal, began singing in the teenage choir at his church. In an interview with Legit.ng he discussed that he began his start in the industry as a dancer before signing with Don Jazzy's Mo' Hits Records in 2006.

Wizkid - A teenage chorister

At the age of 11, Ayodeji Ibrahim, aka Wizkid, began singing in the choir. A few years later, he founded the boy band SI while doing errands in the studio where musicians 2face Idibia and Jazzman Olofin were recording in 2004.

Chidinma - Joined choir at age 10

Nigerian songstress Chidinma Ekile was born in Ketu, Lagos State, to parents originally from Imo. She was raised by a disciplinarian father and started singing at the age of six. At the age of ten, she joined her church's choir.

Waje - Teenage church vocalist

Nigerian singer Waje (real name Aituaje Iruobe) was a teenage vocalist who delighted the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa with gospel songs. She revealed that Idahosa was really impressed with her singing and vowed to assist her throughout her high school years.

Waje later moved to Nsukka to study at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he earned a degree in Social Work.

She made her musical debut in 2007. While still a student, she performed many free shows and gigs.

Don Jazzy - Church instrumentalist

Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, developed an early interest in music and began playing the bass guitar and piano at the age of 12.

He also learned about traditional and percussion instruments, which inspired his skill in music creation. Jazzy's uncle encouraged him to perform the drums for a local church in London in 2000, marking his first visit to the city.

Timaya - Teenage chorister

Nigerian singer Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, aka Timaya, mentioned during an interview with Ndani TV's 'The Juice' that he began in church before working as a backup for Eedris Abdulkareem for three years and then pursuing his music career.

Banky Wellington - Children’s choir

Nigerian singer and music executive Banky Wellington was born in the United States to Nigerian parents. He began his music career in church at the age of five when his family returned to Lagos.

In 2009, he left the US for Nigeria and established his record label in Lagos by signing artists like Niyola, Shaydee, Skales, and Wizkid to the label. His début studio album, Back in the Building, was released in 2005.

Olamide - Neibour of choristers

Nigerian rapper and music executive Olamide revealed that his parents loved music a lot. He grew up in a musical setting where his neighbours, despite attending various churches, were all choir members. He recounted spending most of his evenings and participating in the musical blare in his compound.

Olamide Signs New Artiste, Sent

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label.

Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as a God-sent. He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.

The new artist would join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to the YBNL and hoped to have a glittering career like his senior colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng