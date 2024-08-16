Singer Portable has shared how helps his community and ensures that life is better for them even though he is not a public officeholder

He advised that anyone who has money should use it to support others and contribute to the welfare of the community

The Zazoo Zeh crooner also compared himself to business tycoon, Aliko Dangote, and he noted he is richer than him

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has praised himself for supporting his community in fixing their road and assisting people in need.

Portable shares why he is richer than Dangote. Image credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He stated that he was richer than billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote because he had done more for his people than the latter.

According to Portable, who is known for being controversial, he has fed many people. The singer asked how many people Dangote has helped or bought cars for.

He noted that he was not yet governor, but he was constructing his community road and carrying out other social services.

Several netizens informed him that Dangote has supported many people and his level of philanthropy is unmatched.

Reactions trail Portable's video

Several netizens have reacted to Portable's video. See some of the comments below:

@olajuwon_marley:

"People just dey abuse am, shey he lie ni? Wetin Dangote don do 4 anybody? Wu Dangote help?

@iambukacavity:

"This guy don dey kolo….. Dangote foundation dey try ooo mumu."

@princegoodman12:

"You know how many people Dangote do create jobs for?"

@adetitunkolawole:

"But why portable de always get itara for the body?"

@gabbysho24:

"At least he’s helping his immediate environment and making sure the roads are good to a certain point. Wetin the rich people in our estate don do?"

@famous_billion1:

"You don smoke again."?

@lily_richard_1:

"Indeed any man who is rich and don't help the poor or help at all is not rich."

@jokesapart_funny:

"Nuisance."

@pulymibuby

'ha be careful Go take Government Approval oooo"

@fasco_tested_btc

"Make dem vote for you make you be chairman of iyana ilogbo support the motion"

@tobalasebaba

"Ewon na prison, ignorance is hope anyone educate him he must take permission from government before grading the road lol"

@dewon

"Keep it up my bro, e get one road for Abuja wen no really balance, I go like make you help us fix am "

Portable describes protesters as lazy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable decided to address the individuals protesting against bad governance in Nigeria, and he stated that they were jobless.

According to the controversial music star, if the protesters want to share any idea with the government, they should do it from home.

He added that they were lazy and would not want to work even when given jobs because they preferred to steal.

Source: Legit.ng