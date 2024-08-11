Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky greeted his fans and followers online with his first social media post since his prison return

Recall that the internet sensation made a grand return from Kirikiri Correctional Centre after his 6-month stay

In the series of new pictures shared online, the controversial act was seen wearing a glittering adorned lingerie

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, made a dramatic return to social media following his release from prison.

Bobrisky was released on Monday, August 5, 2024, after serving a six-month sentence for naira mutilation and quickly resumed his vibrant online presence.

Bobrisky returned to Instagram after prison stay. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Shortly after his release, he was seen enjoying a car ride with actresses Eniola Ajao and Moyo Lawal, among others.

Known for his social media flair, the controversial figure greeted fans with striking images of himself in embellished silver lingerie.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his recent post, Bobrisky posed confidently, showcasing his signature style with make-believe hips and silky skin.

In his caption, he wrote:

“She’s back @badboyshilee, favourite artist at the moment.”

See his post below:

Bobrisky trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pharoahshound_tattoos__:

"Photo Editors will not make heaven."

robertgiwa:

"Editor in chief of the risky forces."

hypemanoniru:

"She wear pad? Wating go one side so?"

carphy_flinks:

"Who else zoom her koropon?"

lxxvii.blavkown:

"If them never kill one photographer others no go stop editing."

empressjudas:

"The blokus show but I still love her."

eddiesmithgram:

"How’s this level of edit even supposed to be attractive to anyone ?"

onlyking_legacy:

"Which one be massive jubilation all over Nigeria? Are you even okay."

rosythrone:

"May God help all of you that zoomed this picture."

sweet_julie_whyte:

"Please who's body did he photoshopped her head on."

olumidedaniel:

"Do not be deceived by the picture😂... What photo editing can not do does not exist."

Bobrisky’s friend flies from Dubai to receive him

Amid the reports that Bob would soon be released, a lady went viral online after a video showed her in flight reportedly arriving in Lagos.

A little survey by Legit.ng revealed that the woman identified as Blessing Edet Osom lives in Dubai.

In her caption, Blessing Edet disclosed that she was coming to Lagos to pick up Bobrisky on Monday, August 5th.

Source: Legit.ng