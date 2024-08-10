Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has continued to lay emphasis on his healing water project amid battle with Verydarkman

Legit.ng reported that the social media activist visited the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) office to complain about the pastor's business

Following that, Jeremiah Fufeyin shared a series of new testimony videos of his members sharing their encounter with the miracle water

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State, has continued to tackle Nigerian activist Martins Otse Vincent, popularly known as Verydarkman, over his healing water project, "Pool of Bethesda."

Recall that the Verydarkman had faulted Pastor Jeremiah for selling the power he claims God gave to him for free to his members.

In a recent report, the activist stormed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) office and filed a petition against Prophet Jeremiah's products.

VDM mentioned that he has turned everything over to the government agency and hopes that they will fulfil their responsibilities to safeguard citizens from unregistered products that may be hazardous to them.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin shares more testimony videos

A few hours after Verydarkman's video in NAFDAC's office went viral, the clergyman took to his Facebook page to share more testimony videos of his healing water from his church members.

Among the various clips he shared, one of them claimed that his illness had several conflicting medical test results. Ranging from HIV and Kidney infection to cancer of the blood to cancer of the leg after an attack he had in his office.

In his words:

"In my company, we used to do routine checkups. Dem fly me to Angola, i did the checkup, but they didn't give me the result but they give my company. I get to understand that my comay did some way things. I asked by friend in the office what my test result said and he told me that i have HIV… So they flew me back to lagos.

" I ran another test in Lagos and the doctor said that it is a Kidney infection. I travelled to Warri and did another test and the doctor said it was cancer of the blood. Then i met another doctor, they told that it was cancer of the leg."

The young man, however, rounded up his testimony by narrating how he came in contact with the pastor and was encouraged to drink the healing water. Months later, he saw the changes in his body, and he became healed.

Watch the below:

More videos here:

Prophet Fufeyin's testimony videos trend

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

Nadesh Ebarebat Nash:

"So the madman has a camera man or how ....they knew papa was suppose to pass there and started doing a video, this man no di fear God I swear."

Sarah Culley:

"God of wonders no wonder he says his ways are not the ways of man and not to be understood because man what they know they get too familiar with then destroy as we see the castigating against servants of God lord have mercy on us ."

Vivian Bassey:

"This is amazing testimony, I have ever seen."

Kylian Kingsley Obinna:

"This one everybody is gathering evidences, this movie will be sweet,Court here we come."

Emeribe Davisco Amuruonyenaego:

"I love this actor, when he was sick we was with a wedding ring, then after pool of Jeremiah his sickness disappeared together with the wedding ring."

Prophet Basil Awoh:

"It is clear that we are in the world but not of the world, men will ever have something to say against you no matter the signs and wonders, miracles God used you to perform. It happened to Jesus what about us ,papa J we move. Not public opinion but personal prospective."

Prophetic Emmanuel Okpanacchi:

"Papa don't worry we are behind you, verydarkman will learn in a hard way."

Goodness Chinatu:

"Sir save the miracles till the court hearing...I said I will never say anything against any man of God... What is generational pastors are something else."

Onyemaechi:

"All these evidence u must provide it all on 12th of this month in a court Room."

Pemu Unurocheo:

"Bring all these your actors come court oh, we dey wait all of una. Y'all gonna learn and you'll learn the hard way."

Okoye Theresa:

"Are you doing damage control? Baba you for come court on Monday o. The real ones go dey there that day."

