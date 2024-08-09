Hours after Chidimma Adetshina bowed out of Miss South Africa 2024, Miss Universe Nigeria sent a message to her

Miss Universe Nigeria, in a social media post, reacted to the backlash Chidimma Adetshina has faced from South Africans as they extended an invite to her

Social media users have widely applauded the Nigerian beauty pageant's action as they encourage Chidimma Adetshina to return to the country

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

It is a blessing in disguise for Miss South Africa 2024 finalist Chidimma Adetshina, as Miss Universe Nigeria has extended an invitation to participate in the 2024 MUN Pageant.

The invite comes hours after Adetshina withdrew herself from the beauty pageant following the uproar her participation caused among South Africans.

Miss Universe Nigeria urges Chidinma Adetshina to return home. Credit: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Recall that Chidimma was criticised by South African netizens who did not want her to be part of the pageant as someone of Nigerian origin.

Miss Universe Nigeria, in a statement released on Friday, August 9, encouraged Adetshina to return to the country to represent her father's land.

Read the press release issued by Miss Universe Nigeria below:

What people are saying as Miss Universe Nigeria extends invite to Chidimma Adetshina

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages, read them below:

_kunlereal:

"Her name is already bigger than the whole of South Africa."

frenzynigeria:

"The blood of your father is royalty....use it to shine. You are not abandoned. You will become the chief cornerstone."

giigi.ace:

"One door closes another opens."

_iamsheila__:

"Never be too focused on a closed door that you will not be able to notice the golden door that God has opened up for you."

ikechukwu.ug

"Nigeria na better country,, na just our leaders spoil m

cyril_unusual:

"Now this here is what is called grace ......... More wins to her."

nyinyechi0:

"I want her to win everything including miss world. This her predicament will be a good winning speech."

Chidimma Adetshina's mother accused of fraud

In other reports, Chidimma Adetshina and her family battled another crisis after she was bullied by South Africans.

The South African Home Affairs Department accused her mother, who is a Mozambique/South African, of fraud.

It was reported that she stole the identity of a South African woman to register Chidimma's birth.

Source: Legit.ng