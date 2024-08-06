Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham heated up the internet after she sent a message to an X user who posted her viral picture with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The social media user identified as Nonsoagain on the text platform shared the widely known picture and asked his followers to observe with him

Coming across the tweet, Toyin slid into the Nonsoagain's DM with directives on what he should do with his post, as the young man leaked the screenshots of the message

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham incurred the anger of her countrymen for the umpteenth after accosting a social media user on Elon Musk's X.

The X user, identified as Nonsoagain, shared a popular picture of Toyin Abraham with the country's president, Ahmed Tinubu, and asked netizens to observe with him.

Toyin Abraham entered into an X user’s DMs over viral picture of her and Tinubu. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin, who has been involved in a series of heated episodes due to her public support for the nation's leader, immediately sent a direct message to Nonsoagain and ordered him to delete the post he made about her.

The young man refused at first and shared a screenshot of the message he received from the movie star.

Meanwhile, a close look at the man's X timeline revealed that he has deleted the post he made on the mum of one.

See screenshots below:

Toyin Abraham spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

stephanieaniobi:

"Asiwaju baby is now ashamed of her daddy. Please Tunubu, Make her proud again..."

chukwu_light_:

"Is she the minister of Warning Affairs? She always warns and threatens."

_tom_sin:

"But the picture was all over everywhere na…. So now she doesn’t want anyone to post it? Dey play my fans."

moyoconsolidate:

"Lol so na now she realize say the picture no good."

king_dinomaris:

"If I hear say I take am down....Is she not proud snapping with Asiwaju the president?"

kingofthread:

"But she was the one that posted the picture during the election, so what happened?"

the.obi:

"You knew that a picture was taken!! Why can’t it be posted?"

mideblaq__:

"Why is she now ashamed of her daddy, no go warm eba chop."

joyl_ambo:

"A post she made herself? They’re helping you repost and you’re picking offense."

VDM slams Toyin Abraham

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the news of Toyin Abraham’s actions against her online trolls soon made the rounds, and online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, took up the matter.

In his usual fashion, VDM took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself tabling the matter and blasting the actress for her move.

According to him, she was shameless if the netizen’s tweet was the reason she arrested him.

