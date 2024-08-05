Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, made waves on social media following reports of his yet-to-be-release

A young woman reported to be Bob's friend was seen on a flight reportedly from Dubai as she flew down to Lagos, Nigeria

The lady revealed that she was entering the country come pick up her friend Bobrisky as she hinted at his release

It appears that Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky's release, is around the corner.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested in April for reportedly abusing and mutilating banknotes during a film premiere in Lagos. The controversial act was sentenced to six months in jail without an option of fine.

Bobrisky’s friend entered Lagos to receive him out of prison. Credit: @efcc, @ladygolfer001

Source: Instagram

Amid the reports that Bob would soon be released, a lady went viral online after a video showed her in flight reportedly arriving in Lagos.

A little survey Legit.ng discovered that the woman identified as Blessing Edet Osom lives in Dubai.

In her caption, Blessing Edet revealed that she was coming to Lagos to pick up Bobrisy on Monday, August 5th.

She wrote:

"Lagos again off to take my Gee home @bobrisky222 tomorrow. Thank God that this is finally over. You will come out bigger."

See her post below:

Bobrisky's friend spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abiolar0fficial_:

"Welcome back bobrisky."

aminaameji:

"Happy Sunday u look so beautiful."

nuellababy1:

"Awww we missed mummy of Lagos oo."

ucheelendu:

"Awwww good friend.. blessings."

acha_lugo1:

"The next time he'll be going in na for 9yrs.."

guddyluv:

"Global CEO please buy me lunch please."

qwynsilah:

"Waw that so kind of you Mama safe trip."

beeyeenka's profile picture

beeyeenka:

"@ladygolfer001 please make una carry paranran go welcome am ooo. Abeg, We miss her so much."

