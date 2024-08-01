Yul Edochie Sweetly Serenades 2nd Wife Judy Austin at Night Club: "I Love This Girl in Particular"
- Once again, Yul Edochi and his second wife, Judy Austin, decided to paint the town red and pepper their haters
- The duo were seen having an amazing time at an unknown night club, while Yul Edochic sang to Judy
- This comes amid Judy Austin's drama with her ex-husband Emmanuel Obasi, which caused an uproar on social media
Nigerian controversial couple Judy Austin and Yul Edochie have returned to the front lines of blogs.
The embattled duo never really leave the trends table, as they always show up on social media, causing drama.
A recent post on Yul Edochie shows him singing emotionally to his second wife, Judy Austin, as they party hard in a nightclub.
A song, Particula, by DJ Maphorisa, Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking, and Jidenna, came blasting through the speakers as the love birds swayed to it. Yul, however, turned to his wife and sang directly to her while she blushed.
Yul Edochie could also be seen kissing Judy's cheecks, which caused her to burst out excitedly.
Watch the video here:
It will be recalled that Judy Austin rocked a fake pregnancy bump and shared the video on her Instagram page suggesting that her husband, Yul Edochie, was a 'sharpshooter."
Peeps react to Yul's video
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@nownow.comevents:
"Please did Queen May post any endorsement today?"
@ebonyioma:
"I’ve never seen them kiss are they really in love or they’re just business partners?"
@smart_organic_skin_glow:
"What kind of wickedness is this? How can ijele wear native go club nah umuada meeting?? Why?"
@therealbemoza:
"Sorry sir, can I ask u a very friendly question? Does it means u never loved May?"
@sugardestiny_official:
"Pastor Yul is in club today with mommy GO."
Lawyer shares why Judy Austin's ex-hubby's case will be Yul Edochie's nightmare: "He is their karma"
@worship_with_kosii:
"If this joy is for real, then I wish you both well."
Yul Edochie and Judy Austin Dedicate Song to Ex
Meanwhile, Nollywood celebrity couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are back to replying to their detractors online.
Judy’s ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, recently claimed about the actress, and the couple responded.
Yul and Judy dedicated a song to Obasi and their other detractors, leading to an online discussion.
