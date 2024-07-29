Controversial Nigerian clergyman Pastor Odumeje has got people talking online after a clip of him during his recent visit to Russia went viral

The clergyman was full of praises for the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, noting that all the reports about the country being at war were false

However, something else from the viral clip has stirred the attention of netizens as pronouncing the name of the country proved quite difficult for Pastor Odumeje

Renowned Nigerian clergyman Chukwuemeka Ohanaere Odumeje, aka Indaboski Bahose, is enjoying his recent work tour across Eastern Europe.

The pastor is currently on a working visit to Russia, and he has kept his fans and followers abreast of his activities in the European powerhouse.

A recent clip of Pastor Odumeje discussing his visit and the state of things in Russia has gone viral.

Odumeje confirms no war in Russia

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Odumeje shared his thoughts about the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the Israeli-Gaza war.

His recent trip to Moscow seemed to help him confirm things himself. In a viral clip, Odumeje praised President Putin.

He noted in his video that Russia is at peace and couldn't see any sign of it being at war.

However, the clip has attracted more attention online because of Odumeje's pronunciation of Russia. The clergyman bastardised the name, calling it "Law Chair."

Nigerians react to Odumeje's video from Lussia

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@nailedbyskinny:

"E be like him tongue 👅 get stretch mark."

@flamezyofficial_:

"Russia 🇷🇺 ❌ Law chair."

@ikeslimster:

"R" go just dey bully Igbo men."

@czar_swisz:

"Did I hear LUSHIA or RAWSHIA."

@kelemsy:

"God have mercy. Putin would find you sir."

@ejiiree:

"This is Ruchia."

@llola_adeleke:

"Law chair, OK. We hear next please. Any sweet man here for this new week."

@iamrichiesmile:

"That your hand we go soon cut am."

@tufab:

"Lmaoo why he con dy do hand like cutlass 😂. This kind demonstration ehnnn diff styles."

@mrcucumbber:

"If Lushia is peaceful and everything is good Why is he dividing Lushia with his hand spiritually?"

What Nkechi Blessing said about Odumeje

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing Sunday defended Chukwuemeka Odumeje, to the surprise of many.

Nkechi Blessing made it clear that she did not subscribe to rumours of Odumeje being a fake pastor, especially after her experience with him.

“The first time I had an encounter with Odumeje, I was shocked to my bone marrow. The man will tell you everything about your life. He’s not just telling you, he’s giving you the solution," she said.

Source: Legit.ng