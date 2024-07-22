Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman shared his sensitive 2 cents on the ongoing crisis between Aliko Dangote and the government

Recall that the prominent Nigerian billionaire recently potted out to sell his oil refinery he reportedly built for $100m amid the county's economic situation

VDM, in a viral video, criticized the tycoon as he offered pieces of advice he could use against the government

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, VDM, has weighed in on the crisis billionaire Aliko Dangote is having with the country's government.

Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, earlier stated that the corporation received no incentives from either the Federal Government or Lagos State for the development of its $20 billion refinery in the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

He made the disclosure during a visit to the refinery by House leadership on Saturday, led by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

Following that Africa's richest man has expressed his willingness to hand over ownership of his multibillion-dollar oil refinery to the state-owned energy giant Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited.

Verydarkman reacted to the viral video of Dangote's press session, noting how Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government has frustrated the billionaire.

He criticized Dangote's claims of building the refinery to help the country, alleging it was one of his monopoly tricks.

VDM advised the billionaire to review his deal with those in power instead of considering selling his refinery to NNPC.

According to the internet sensation, reaching a consensus with the government might help alleviate his current predicament rather than making an outright decision to sell the refinery.

Watch VDM's video below:

VDM sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

alvinmilli088:

"Verydarkman the youths president, man always saying facts."

dfamousboi:

"You all should respect VDM sense of reasoning, honestly he's got this as gift, I believe it's the last minute deal that didn't go his way."

iam_oseking:

"Why are we evening buying land in dollars in this country when we use naira?"

sir.pelumi0:

"This vdm too get sense."

veevogee:

"Buhari was a b!g lesson, while Tinubu is the reward for not learning your lesson."

nancy_ify:

"Tinubu literally said “he he he he he he he he he not gonna take it easy on my haters…"

zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry:

"The same way Ibeto cement cried.. what do I know."

just_tarima07:

"Real definition of them go feel it."

therayztv:

"Ibeto Cement cried but no one helped when his whole investment crumbled in his very own eyes because of Monopoly, Nepotism and Favouritism … Karma is indeed real but then again, I don’t pray he cries… let’s pray everything works for the good of the common man in the society at the end of the day."

