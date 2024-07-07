In the trending issue of Davido and Sophia Momodu's child custody battle, some Nigerians decided to dig up an old video about Israel DMW

Davido's aide, Israel, had taken the side of his boss and shaded Sophia on social media which unsettled many

Some people noted that Israel went too far by getting himself involved in the family issue and they shared the video of Imade proposing his sack

Some netizens have dug an old video of Davido's aide, Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, after he shaded the singer's baby mama, describing her as a gold digger and shameless.

Imade raised a concern about Israel to Davido. Image credit: @israeldmw, @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

In the video, the singer's child with Sophia, Imade, had asked her father why she hasn't sacked Israel yet.

Israel countered her and noted that Davido was a good man. That was why he hasn't sacked him yet. Besides, he asked the young girl how she expected him to survive if her father sacked him.

Earlier on, a phone call of Sophia lambasting Israel for claiming that her trips with Imade were sponsored by Davido was shared online. Israel apologised to her and stated that he had never spoken badly about her to the Feel crooner.

Watch Israel and Imade's video in the slides below:

Reactions to the video

See what some peeps are saying about the video below:

@sppeenncceerr:

"Bad parenting from a bad mother."

@sir_gcw:

"She’s acting like she’s been coached by the mother. No nice kid would spit such."

@ulalia_mony_landers:

"Imade has more sense than that SpongeBob Square head. Mtcheew!"

@brendanukagod__:

"One thing you must know is this, a single mother can never raise the girl child properly."

@mz_lara_j:

"Shiela did well by leaving this man oh."

@haileys_muva:

"Men who make people disrespect you. Israel can’t even be in the same space with Sophia. This is so disrespectful. It seems a rich man is never wrong in Nigeria. I am a single mom and I know exactly where it hurts. Take your flowers Sophia."

@v_toria122:

"Imade knows he doesn’t have sense."

