Outspoken rapper Odumodu Blvck was recently on a podcast where he spoke about Nigerian female artists doing the country proud

During the podcast conversation, Odumodu Blvck declared that what Tems and Ayra Starr have been able to achieve as an artist is way bigger than what Wizkid, Burna Boy and Fela ever did

Odumodu's comment stirred mixed reactions online, with many netizens claiming it was an unnecessary comparison

Renowned Afrobeats rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodu Blvck, recently shared his thoughts about some of the most successful female Nigerian artists.

During a recent interview, the rapper noted that being a woman is the most difficult job in this life, and being an artiste is the second most challenging.

Odumodu shared his reasons for having strong opinions about womanhood and female musicians. During the podcast conversation, he stated that what Tems and Ayra Starr have achieved as musicians is way bigger and more significant than what Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Fela were ever able to do.

Odumodu reveals the dangers Tems & Ayra dodged

The outspoken rapper shared that being a female artist in the music industry is a risky venture.

He explained how female artists constantly get sexually harassed and baited by promoters, music producers and other people in the industry.

Odumodu Blvck noted that for this reason, he rates Tems and Ayra Starr's recent successes above whatever Wizkid and Burna Boy have been able to achieve in their music careers.

Reactions trail Odumodu's comment about Tems and Ayra

Netizens have shared their thoughts about Odumodu's claims about Tems and Ayra Starr:

@the__southside:

"Get the context of his talk before you say he’s capping sha."

@official_blinks__:

"What’s the assurance it was dodged."

@air_d_mula:

"This one weh jus start music which day?"

@casteroy___:

"I saw what he did there."

@blavkboy30:

"I been dey think dis guy get sense but nah just choo choo choo choo."

@updated4l:

"Dis one dn Dey talk rubbish too much."

@big_shevvy:

"Make unna remove that cap from hin head abeg."

@nanc_y6803:

"But it’s funny how just a song with wiz changed tems life."

@og_phlowz:

"So u actually think they dodged the banging?"

@link_entreprises:

"Stop smoking weed bro."

@prime_thefuture:

"They go whine you but no panic."

@akin9ja:

"Woman can easily slide into market nowadays I disagree na only woman wen never discover herself."

@4deo_oxx:

"But Aystar and Tems have labels; did they book shows directly or through the labels? On the other hand, promoters may want sex with them; literally, they both have labels management! Sir, I think you are capping."

