Fast-rising Nigerian cleric Pastor Bayo Oluwayemi recently sparked emotions online with a comment he shared about a famous bible verse, "Givers never lack"

The young clergyman has been in the news recently after challenging his senior colleague's preaching, Enoch Adeboye

In one of his latest sermons, Pastor Bayo Oluwayemi talked about how religion had been used to brainwash Africans and used by some few to enrich themselves

One of the fastest-rising Nigerian clergymen, Pastor Bayo Oluwayemi, has sparked emotions on social media with his recent sermons.

The clergyman talked about religion and how it has been used to brainwash Africans. He also shared how many Africans waste fruitful hours praying in churches instead of investing in gainful employment and economic activities.

One of Pastor Bayo's preachings that stirred emotions was his comment about the age-old Bible verse, "Givers' never lack."

"Giving does not make you rich" - Pastor Bayo

The latest preachings by Pastor Bayo come weeks after he challenged one of Pastor Adeboye's sermons.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Pastor Bayo isn't the only young cleric who has slammed Pastor Adeboye and his teachings.

Televangelist Daddy Freeze is another online personality who has once challenged the RCCG cleric.

In his recent sermons, Pastor Bayo discussed giving and how it doesn't make anyone more prosperous, which he described as a faux religious doctrine.

Watch Pastor Bayo's preachings below:

Reactions trail Pastor Bayo's sermon

Here are some of the videos trailed Pastor Bayo's preachings:

@onuelcreates:

"Giving doesn't make you rich, but it can open positive auras for you to be favored. The result of your hustle is what makes you rich. This is why even stingy people are rich. Giving 'can' also open you to more opportunities/ blessings."

@official_douglaskira:

"Make we give abi make we no give?"

@peters__eunice:

"Giving is not to make you rich, giving opens certain doors for you."

@anti_abiba:

"Thank God you posted this oo I was about giving out my last card now."

@wearhousefabrics:

"Giving makes me rich. I don’t know about you."

@chlonudix:

"Bible says givers never lack."

@ddashnblushmakeovers:

"This is not a wholesome teaching, the Bible encourages us to give, in fact Luke 6:38 says when you give it shall be given unto you in good measure."

@l.tobiloba:

"If you check at those attacking him, you'll notice that they are either pastors or people who worship pastors."

@jaytunes001:

"People will Hate this pastor for saying the truth."

@eddyzeal_:

"He said giving to the rich will not make you rich. He doesn't condemn giving to the poor . Get it clear."

