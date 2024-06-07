Wizkid's son Boluwatife made it to the nomination list for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024

The Nigerian music star's first son shared a flyer on social media which included the category he was nominated

Congratulation messages have since been pouring in for Boluwatife from his fans and supporters

Boluwatife Balogun, the first child of Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun Wizkid, is following in the singer's footsteps in bagging awards on the international scene.

This comes as the 13-year-old made it to the nominee list at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024.

Wizkid's son was nominated in the Favourite Kidfluencer category. Credit: official_tifebalogun @wizkidayo

An excited Boluwatife shared the good news on Friday, June 7, as he was nominated in the Favourite Kidfluencer category.

Recall that Wizkid was also nominated at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2023.

See the post Wizkid's son shared on his official Instagram page below

According to the reports, this years Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards will be hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke), and will premiere live from the iconic duo's undersea home of Bikini Bottom on Saturday, July 13.

Netizens congratulate Boluwatife

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages as many Wizkid's FC assured Bolu of their votes, read them below:

koredexstarboi001:

"You are the winner already so ma stress ara e."

biggest_koko:

"No time for competition you’ve won already."

_vickydiamond:

"No worry Fc mount u don win am already ."

ovosky12:

"Fc dey for you."

_richiekash:

"U don win my boy."

kilanzo___:

"Consider yourself a winner."

kilanzo___:

"All FC should keep the vote counting make ogun nor go kpai una."

__arome._:

"Fc what are you waiting for?"

that_naija_breed:

"Bolu greet your uncles and Aunties Properly. What’s Hey y’all because we are FC doesn’t mean we no go loose guard. Oya greet us well so that we will Shut down the voting ️ Booth."

swtgirlella:

"Go and prepare your winner speech you don don already."

