Like Father, Like Son: Wizkid’s Boluwatife Bags Nominations at 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
- Wizkid's son Boluwatife made it to the nomination list for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024
- The Nigerian music star's first son shared a flyer on social media which included the category he was nominated
- Congratulation messages have since been pouring in for Boluwatife from his fans and supporters
Boluwatife Balogun, the first child of Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun Wizkid, is following in the singer's footsteps in bagging awards on the international scene.
This comes as the 13-year-old made it to the nominee list at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024.
An excited Boluwatife shared the good news on Friday, June 7, as he was nominated in the Favourite Kidfluencer category.
Recall that Wizkid was also nominated at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2023.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
See the post Wizkid's son shared on his official Instagram page below
According to the reports, this years Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards will be hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke), and will premiere live from the iconic duo's undersea home of Bikini Bottom on Saturday, July 13.
Netizens congratulate Boluwatife
Legit.ng compiled some of the messages as many Wizkid's FC assured Bolu of their votes, read them below:
koredexstarboi001:
"You are the winner already so ma stress ara e."
biggest_koko:
"No time for competition you’ve won already."
_vickydiamond:
"No worry Fc mount u don win am already ."
ovosky12:
"Fc dey for you."
_richiekash:
"U don win my boy."
kilanzo___:
"Consider yourself a winner."
kilanzo___:
"All FC should keep the vote counting make ogun nor go kpai una."
__arome._:
"Fc what are you waiting for?"
that_naija_breed:
"Bolu greet your uncles and Aunties Properly. What’s Hey y’all because we are FC doesn’t mean we no go loose guard. Oya greet us well so that we will Shut down the voting ️ Booth."
swtgirlella:
"Go and prepare your winner speech you don don already."
What Bloody Civilian said about Wizkid
Bloody Civilian revealed that people have taken her and her music more seriously since Wizkid's influence.
Recall that Wizkid tweeted about Bloody Civilian a while ago.
His tweet complimented her on her voice and noted that he liked what she sounded like.
In another report,, Bloody Civilian caused a stir online after revealing her rate card.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng