A recent comment shared on Twitter by American rapper Meek Mill, where quoted a statement made by the first lady of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has sparked a massive reaction online

In his post, Meek Mill supported the statement made by the Nigerian First Lady where she slammed the current fashion craze of young black women dressing half-bare

The rapper, in his tweet, noted that as much as black women in America love dressing unclad, it is a huge turn-off for men in the US

American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, better known as Meek Mill, has sparked emotions on social media with his recent comments about Senator Oluremi Tinubu's statement about black women and their love for unclad outfits.

Recall that the Nigerian First Lady had cautioned young African women about the menacing trend of dressing unclad for events like the Met Gala.

American rapper Meek Mill reacts to Sen Oluremi Tinubu's recent comment about black women and the thriving menace of dressing unclad. Photo credit: @meekmill/@sen/remitinubu

A recent tweet posted on social media by Meek Mill, in which he reacted to the First Lady's comment, stirred mixed emotions online.

"It is a huge turn-off" - Meek Mill

The American rapper quoted an X post that reported the First Lady's statement. In his quote, Meek Mill expressed his support for Remi Tinubu's statement.

He noted that seeing loads of American women dressing unclad is a massive turn-off for most men in the US.

Mill noted that most American men hate and don't fancy women who enjoy baring most of their privates publicly.

Read Meek Mill's reaction below:

"Black men in America hate it … it’s actually a turn off!!"

Meek Mill has always been massive fan of Nigeria and it's cultures. Legit.ng reporting when the American rapper shared on his social media page that he dreamt of performing in Nigeria.

See Meek Mill's post and Remi Tinubu's comment:

Reactions trail Meeks Mill's comment

See some of the comments that trailed Meek Mill's post after he reacted to Remi Tinubu's statement:

@Kemiolunloyo:

"Yeah but referencing the #metgala was inappropriate of her. How can you compare the hoes of Nigeria to the met gala. She’s probably referring to her daughter who’s a model. She rubbished an American brand."

@Boodro79:

"How many nuded women you have in your vids? How come you didn't walk out of Diddy freak offs if it's a turn off?"

@honest30bgfan_:

"As a black American woman myself I can bodly say we do too much. And need to take advice from the Nigerians. The way we dress spoil and make our culture look bad."

@TVEMike:

"Dam! everyone has such a bad view of black Americans, that’s wild."

@Iamskununzy:

"If "black men in America hate it," then they should do something about it. You once dated Niki, who's always 75% nuded, yet you claimed you hate it? LoL must be joking."

@JayStax413:

"As an outsider, I can say, The American Black Culture Has Been Very Abhorrent Lately! All that’s encouraged is twerking, fighting, shooting, rioting, looting, not respecting authority figures etc. Even the Nigerians and my personal African friends see it! And It’s embarrassing!"

@8Planets_:

"But the industry keep promoting nodes. Women walking naked while men dressing like astronauts. Cardi B, magan, Nicky now see Glo, JT, Sexxxy red and all. No one care bout decent artist anymore, American women are addicted to a disease call twerking and their men support them."

@djpherrow:

"America hate it but America can’t cancel “Only Fans” smh."

@Harafcy:

"I thought you was talking about leaving America."

@n6oflife6:

"Reposting to a Wider Audience. Be like say na here e go dey happen."

@flowzki:

"Wow this is new.. cos it’s like it’s the men aiding and abating them.. now everyone thinks men can’t think once they see their unclad images... It’s scary."

