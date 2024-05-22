Mercy Aigbe has been named the third highest-grossing Nollywood actress for the year 2023

Her movie, Ada Omo Daddy, has also emerged as the third highest-grossing movie for the same year

The overjoyed mother-of-two took to her social media page to share the amazing news with her fans and family while her hubby also celebrated her

Talented Nollywood thespian Mecy Aigbe has joined the league of highest-grossing actresses, as she comes third.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that her colleagues Funke Akindele and Shaffy Bello took the first and fifth places respectively.

Actress Mercy Aigbe is in high spirits as she bags a remarkable feat. Credit: @mercyaigbe, @kazimadeoti

The chart revealed that Mercy's movie sold 219 million at the box office and grossed N235 million last year from her movies in 2023.

Mercy Aigbe celebrates success

To celebrate her win, she thanked God for helping her achieve such a groundbreaking feat. The 46-year-old appreciated her husband, Kazim Adeotia, and his production company.

Mercy Aigbe wrote:

"3rd Highest Grossing Actress 2023. ADAOMODADDY, 3rd Nollywood Movie 2023. Shout Out to @filmoneng. It can only be GOD!!! I am so overwhelmed. I return all the glory to God! And just want to say a Big Thank you to everyone who went out to see the masterpiece, blockbuster ADAOMODADDY.

"This is for y’all, may God continue to bless the works of your hands and replenish your pockets in thousand folds , THANK YOU. To everyone who supported me on this journey, my Hubby, My Partner and Co-EP, @kazimadeoti C.E.O @adekazproductions."

Kazim Adeoti celebrates Wife's brilliance

It is a proud moment for Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, who also took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his wife's success. He described her as an achiever with great standards.

Adeoti also mentioned the fans and supporters who have stood by her.

Fans celebrate Mercy Aigbe's achievement

Legit.ng put some reactions from her colleagues and fans together below:

@unusualphyna:

"Congratulations momma."

@olagade_banks:

"Congratulations!! Loveett."

@iamshaffybello:

"Congratulations dear."

@idowueyin:

"yay!!!!!! Oluwaseun."

@iamdrrommel:

"All my people are winning. Congrats."

@adeotiyusuf12:

"Congratulation on your movie success ma! Your talent and dedication shine through in every scene. Keep inspering us with your incredible. Work ma."

@pharellbabe:

"We Edo people no dey carry last Special thanks to you sir by standing firm beside her God bless ur home."

@lagosprincess2020:

"You deserve all the accolades."

A Tribe Called Judah Grosses N44m in UK

Movie star Funke Akindele expressed her gratitude to her fans for their support, as her movie sold N44m in the UK.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that her film 'A Tribe Called Judah' made history by becoming the first Nollywood production to surpass one billion naira in a remarkably short period.

Funke Akindele said she was short of words but was immensely grateful for the overwhelming love.

