American music producer Dro has sparked reactions with some revelations he recently shared while on the podcast The Audio Nerds about Nigerian singer Wizkid

During the conversation, Dro revealed how he got to meet Wizkid and his evolution over the last seven years

The beatmaker also revealed that he was the one who produced and mixed Essence and Tyla's Water

Days after, Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, sparked massive reactions on social media with comments about Afrobeats. An American beatmaker, Dro, has come out to defend the singer.

During the rant, Wizkid declared he wasn't an Afrobeats musician. He warned Nigerian blogs and music platforms to stop categorising him as an Afrobeats artist because it is an injustice to his sound and hard work.

US beatmaker Dro defends Wizkid's recent outburst about Afrobeats. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@hmd

Dro was recently on an American music podcast show, The Audio Nerds, where he spoke about getting to work with Wizkid and South African Grammy Award winner Tyla.

While on the show, The American beatmaker revealed that he produced Wizkid's Essence and Tyla's Grammy-winning song, Water.

Dro explains why Wizkid isn't an Afrobeats artist

While on the show, Dro shared how he met Wizkid seven years ago when the singer was trying to improve his sound.

Dro shared that he made the move without any support from his record label. He noted that Wizkid was the one who was funding his projects, including paying for his studio time while trying to work with the major American studios.

The American beatmaker noted that Afrobeats, as they used to, have evolved several times, and what Wizkid currently does is no longer what could be called Afrobeats.

Watch some excerpts from the conversation below:

Netizens react to Dro's revelations about Wizzy

Here are some of the comments that trailed Dro's revelations:

@Empressperpetii:

"Who for fund he project for am ?? But y’all condemn OBO for using Daddy’s money to fund his project and pushing his music at the early stage."

@slammyomi:

"I think that should be more reason for him not to water down the genre with his words. He fought for the genre."

@kaykayd78:

"That’s why he has the best deal in Africa .. he built his brand with his money before the label came along so he got to keep all the major rights and percentage.. Big Wiz."

@XteemedRed:

"The guy is just grinding underground, doing some much big sh!ts and expects his doings to announce themselves or make other do the PR. Lowkey-wonder walker."

@khardharphy:

"So na him be the first artiste wey go fund him own projects lol una don too dey Jonze."

@kristinbountin:

"LOL wow, can't believe you're dissing Wiz Like, just appreciate his hustle and talent, ya know? He's come a long way, respect that!"

@Sportblisss:

"This man just dey yarn rubbish."

@VagiSolomon:

"So na me for come fund am for am?"

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

