A video of Davido's bodyguard assaulting a fan after a show hosted in Lagos by nightclub owner Cubana Chiefpriest has sparked reactions online

The concert was supposed to be a winner's party thrown to celebrate the Super Eagles' victory at the 2023 AFCON

Apart from Davido, other artists like Flavour, Kcee, and Asake were also at the concert, but clips of how OBO's team assaulted the singer's fans have got people talking

Renowned Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently trended online as clips of his bodyguards aggressively assaulting some of the singer's fans went viral.

The singer was recently in Lagos for a show hosted by Cubana Chiefpriest for his liquor company, D'General. The party was also supposed to be a welcome-back party for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

However, it is the assault inflicted on some fans at the concert by Davido's henchmen that has stolen the headlines.

Who else was at the concert?

Apart from Davido, other artists like Asake, KCee, Flavour, Whitemoney and many more were all at the show.

But only Davido's team was seen battering fans of their principal for just wanting to hug him or take photos with him.

In one of the viral clips, the singer almost got hit in the face as his bodyguard unleashed a slap on a fan trying to take a picture with the music star.

This isn't the first time the singer's bodyguards have been accused of assault and maltreatment of some OBO's fans.

See some video of the assaults below:

Reactions trail the viral clips

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the video:

@TheTifeFab_:

"Everybody just dey chop slap."

@Winco_3:

"Make dem better chill before dem go slap person wey never chop for 3 days and that will be it."

@BlessedOdoba:

"If na me I go return am straight l. That Lati no get single s€ns£."

@utdteslim:

"Why is funny to you people? If na another artist do am na bullying una go tag am."

@bruzieee:

"Omo, if you fit slap harmless person like this when people dey, ifpeople no dey nko?"

@LastLionBreed:

"Only Davido and his crew gets away with this!."

@sprinsals:

"That fanbase they suffer gan."

@weezyshine:

"30 big jeans, waka near davido chop one slap."

