A clip of Nigerian actor Itele D Icon getting quite raunchy while on set with a female colleague leaks online

In the viral clip, Itele hit the lady's backside multiple times while also grabbing her bosom with his hands

At some point in the viral clip, Itele went ahead to place his face in between the lady's bosom while shaking it vigorously

A video of Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini, aka Itele D Icon, pulling off some sexual acts with a female colleague on set has sparked reactions on social media.

In the trending clip, Itele smacked the lady's backside multiple times with both hands before grabbing and massaging it.

Yoruba actor Itele trends online as a clip of him getting freaky with a lady on set went viral. Photo credit:@iteledicon

Source: Instagram

According to some reports, the raunchy act was committed on set during the recording of the new movie Ajadi Alaska.

Itele grabs lady's bosom and rubs his face against it

Beyond just grabbing the lady's backside in the trending clip, Itele was also seen placing his face in between her bosom while holding them with his hands.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The actor took the raunchy act to a new height when he ordered the lady to open her legs so that he could copulate with her.

Itele D Icon who once noted during an interview that he was a God-fearing man seems to have reneged on this value.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the trending video of Itele

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"I miss acting sha."

@dandollar_1950:

"All of you in this comment section are not saying the right thing, why will a woman allow him to smack her like that all in the name of film making."

@apankufor1:

"No be my role be this."

@iamtrinityguy:

"Smells so good, now open."

@Jayysen_:

"Understanding boyfriend dey try oh."

@kayzywizzzy:

"Omo na person babe them dey do this thing."

@aystickz:

"Why the yansh con strong like that?"

@ojiugokenny:

"Smells so good , Chai see premium enjoyment for free ooo."

@SledgeDplug:

"And if he didn’t do it well , director will keep asking him to redo until he get it."

@MaximusIromini:

"That short man lasan I too love him."

@maasoroju:

"Ahhhh Can never be my babe. Just go and marry him and continue the rest in his house after filming."

@tommydavid088:

"This egbon na bastad."

Video of market women gifting Itele foodstuffs goes viral

Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip that went viral a while back of some market women showering Yoruba movie star Itele with gifts.

Clips of Itele receiving gifts during a recent visit to a market in Abeokuta, Ogun state, created quite a stir online.

The movie star who was in the market with his crew to shoot a movie before some women walked up to them and started gifting them foodstuffs sparked emotions.

Source: Legit.ng