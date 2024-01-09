A clip of veteran Fuji musician Dr Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka Kwam 1, performing at a show in Lagos has created a stir online

Certain actions of some prominent Yoruba monarchs at the show have sparked mixed reactions on social media

One of the monarchs, who was identified as Oba of Iba, was seen activating a new method of spraying money, and it got people talking

A video of veteran Fuji artist Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka K1 de Ultimate, on the receiving end of a new method of spraying money at parties has sparked conversations online.

To see people go over and beyond to spray Nigerian artists wads of cash at events isn't a new thing for many.

Videos of Yoruba monarch, Oniba of Iba spraying Kwam 1 money in unique way creates a stir online. Photo credit: @mazitundeednut/@thatslickchick

However, a recent clip of Kwam 1 being uniquely sprayed money at a show in Lagos has left many tongues wagging.

In the viral clip, a prominent Lagos monarch, The Oniba of Iba, was seen activating a new, more dignifying way of spraying money.

Oniba uses N5m to make a garland for Kwam1

In the viral clip, the Lagos monarch was seen tying the cash he wanted to spray on Kwam 1 around the singer's neck like a garland.

The Oba in the clip was sighted tying multiple rolls of the garlands around Kwam 1's neck.

@denim_proo:

"Oba of iba Dey spray money but we no get light for iba for almost 2 week now smhhhh."

@borletino_:

"Wasiu don cashout pass all Nigeria musicians, be it Fuji, pop or whatever ….this man since 90s has been cashing out."

@havilahdivas101:

"I told my parents let me be a musician they beat nonsense commot my body just see now."

@wickedvybe:

"The guy collect that bundle back, you can’t put money on someone’s head and return it to your bag."

@ayokunleayoko:

"Didn't they jail that actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin for spraying notes a few months ago?"

@_josephmomodu:

"The stress of putting the money all together tho."

@koko_barbz:

"Na Who go tear that nylon I pity."

@wendy_adammaaaaa:

"You people keep raising the bar. I never do the normal one, una don carry another one come."

@kunta.kite:

"Who put all the money together self , that one na work on its own."

@tosinjuls:

"Yoruba people and doing too much at parties."

@tunde_value:

"Iwa werey just full Yoruba people hand sha."

Kwam 1 celebrates new chieftaincy title, drops a new song

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kwam1 dropped a new song to celebrate his chieftaincy as Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebuland.

K1 de Ultimate was appointed as the new Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebu after his predecessor, Otunba Subomi Balogun, the founder of the Nigerian bank FCMB, passed away.

Otunba Subomi Balogun was the Olori Omo Oba for nearly two decades before he died earlier this year.

