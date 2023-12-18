Nigerian singer Teni recently made the headlines after clips of her performing at a wedding in Kwara state went viral

It was alleged that the singer was paid $70k to perform at the wedding of Kwara state governor's son's wedding over the weekend

This report has sparked reactions online as netizens query how big Teni is as an artist to get paid such an amount to perform at a wedding

Renowned Nigerian female singer Teniola Apata, better known simply as Teni, recently trended online after clips of her performance at the wedding reception of Kwara State governor's son's wedding went viral.

It is alleged that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq's first son recently got married in Kwara over the weekend, and Teniola was one of the guest artists invited to perform at the event.

Singer Teni allegedly paid $70k to perform at the Kwara state governor's son's wedding. Photo credit: @tenitheentertainer

The event is noted to have been attended by some of the Creme de la Creme of the Nigerian elite cadre.

Singer Teni allegedly paid $70k (N88M)

However, what has stirred reactions the most online about Governor Abdulrazaq's son's wedding has been the report that singer Teni was paid a whopping N88m to perform at the wedding.

Nigerians have taken to social media to slam Governor Abdulrazaq for splurging so much on a singer. Meanwhile, many have also gone online to hail Teni for earning so much from a wedding performance.

Reactions trail the viral wedding performance

See how netizens reacted to Teni's video below:

@GwejeTg:

"That's a whole lot of money. My God."

@iam_yong_e:

"Abeg which song she dey perform I like am can someone tell me pls?"

@haywhymusic_:

"How much dem come use do d wedding?"

@woodshare.co:

"When no be their money nko?"

@cruise_generation:

"Same ilorin wey I Dey omo e go far ooooo."

@iam_florence_:

"I pray my future husband comes with his energy on my wedding day."

@henscorpltd:

"It’s massive, it’s like it’s only artistes and politicians that is enjoying this Nigeria."

@ikandilicious:

"I opened up for Ayra Star and the venue paid her way less. Stop the cap….temi got like 10K at best."

@TosinFolorunso4:

"Where we find ourselves with Ramoni govt is so unfortunate and terrible, how in someone right sense spent $70k on one musician all in the name of wedding? We really don enter Ramoni wahala."

