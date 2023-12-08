Outspoken street-pop artist Portable has been making a lot of big moves recently as his stocks continue to rise

After his recent public appeal for a verse from Wizkid, begging him to please feature him on a song, the singer made it to Big Wiz's Insta-story

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut disclosed that something big is headed Portable's way, but he prays for him to be patient enough to achieve it

Famous Nigerian Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, trends online as he finally joins an esteemed list of Nigerian performers to make it to Wizkid's Insta-story.

Wizkid, in a post shared on his story, reposted a photo of Portable and famous UK rapper Skepta, with whom he attended the Brit 2023 award.

Portable goes gaga as Wizkid finally reposts him after he begged for a verse. Photo credit: @wizkid/@portablebaeby

Many upcoming Nigerian artists usually consider making it to Wizkid's Instagram page a big deal.

Wizkid's post is coming days after Portable had gone online to beg Big Wiz for a verse or at least a repost on his page.

"Portable is close to something big" - Tunde Ednut says

Popular Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut reacted to Wizkid's post, noting that with the new clique he is seen moving with, something seems set to change about Portable's life.

He noted that something big is headed Portable's way, but for him to achieve it, he would need to be very patient.

See Wizkid's post celebrating Portable:

Reactions trailed Big Wizzy's post as he celebrates Portable

See how netizens reacted to Wizzy's post as he shared a pic of Portable on his page:

@_ola_of_lagos_:

"Big love ❤️ the king been really showing massive support lately…respect."

@damouche01:

"If he won't come out tomorrow to say Skepta ripped him sha bcos the bros and wahala na 5 & 6 but im happy for him."

@angelopill:

"Who noticed wizkid has started behaving nice like Davido..."

@billyque_b:

"Pray For Grace PORTABLE UK TOUR 2023."

@lascodeaminu:

"Wizkid is a celebrity to celebrities."

@oouhoestory__:

"Grace is when you post someone and they call it "Grace" for the person cos you posted the person Omo Wizzy is the celebrity with the best use of social media."

@anti_abiba:

"December 2021 ! This guy will fade away after some weeks ! That’s what they said ! Now its three year down ! You can’t cancel God’s own."

@yourprincecharming01:

"Bigwiz is actually a good person, you can't fake that much goodness, he will always have my love."

@hermosa_oa:

"If I haven’t learnt anything from him, I have learnt the power of manifestation. Man is always speaking grace and positivity into his life and career."

Portable Zazu hails Skepta over tremendous career leap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Portable taking to his social media page to hail Skepta.

He thanked the British rapper for his midas touch on his music career, noting that he would forever appreciate him.

The outspoken singer made the headlines days ago after he was spotted with Skepta attending the Brit 2023 fashion show.

