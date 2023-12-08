The Celestial pastor who invited Pasuma and Portable to sing at the church's upcoming praise night has given reason for his action

In a video sighted on social media, he said some gospel singers they had invited in the past looked down on the church

He confirmed that many had been transformed after he invited circular singers as a result of their preaching in the church

More facts have emerged about the reason Portable and Pasuma were invited to perform at a Celestial Church in Ketu for a praise night program.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that the two artists and some others were to perform at the praise night of Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters, Ketu.

Celestial pastor gives reason for inviting Portable and Pasuma to church. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

The decision was greeted with outrage by the Christian community who felt that such should not take place in the church of Jesus Christ,

Prominent Christian leaders had to reacted to the clergy's decision and they advised that the program should not take place. While the drama was on, the leader of the church stopped the pastor from inviting Portable and Pasuma.

In a new development, the shepherd of the church has made a recording where he gave his reason for inviting the two singers. He said he had invited Saint Janet before and many were converted as a result of his preaching. He gave the example of his youth leader who came to see Saint Janet but changed and became converted.

Celestial pastor says gospel singers used to look down on them

In the recording, on social media the pastor said he had invited some gospel singers in the past and they all looked down on the church. While some demanded an outrageous amount just to perform.

The clergy noted that he didn't invite Pasuma and Portable so that his members could drink and engage in ungodly activities during the praise night. He mentioned that they have a policy that forbids that in their church.

Fans react to the video made by the clergy

Reactions have trailed the video made by the Celestial pastor about their reason for calling Pasuma and Portable to sing in his church. Here are some of the comments below.

@busybraining:

"Business, I like your business sense."

@ituxb:

"This calls for laughter."

@dj_sheenblack001:

"You are making sense sir."

@holluwathobiloba_:

"Capitalism in church."

@wedonblow_tv:

"He spoke well."

@adekongaofficiaL:

"Only God sees all things."

@__shorafuneverybody:

"So it’s about the business alagba ."

@desmondpear:

"Holy Spirit is not rough in his dealings, come off it."

@obadaafidi:

"So Which song is portable coming to sing."

@empresstoby3355:

"He's not making any sense at all."

Church suspends Pastor for inviting Portable and Pasuma

According to a previous report by Legit. ng in 2015, the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG through its provincial headquarters in Lagos Island canceled a three-day outdoor crusade of one of its parishes.

The cancellation came after the criticism that followed the invitation of Pasuma as a guest artist for the crusade.

Pasuma's picture appeared on the handbill advert alongside gospel singer Tope Alabi and a former member of the late Fela Anikulapo's Egypt 80 band, Kereke Jike. The pastor of the church was suspended after that.

