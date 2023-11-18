Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva was recently a top topic on several spaces within the Nigerian social media space

Joke Silva became a subject of discussion after a video of her, along with Betty Irabor and some other older ladies, talking about bedroom activities

However, one tweep stirred the anger of many netizens as he suggested that the veteran actress was getting sex from young Lekki boys because her husband is vegetative

Veteran Nigerian actress Joke Silva recently made the headlines after a video of her, Betty Irabor and a couple of other older ladies discussing bedroom duties went viral.

In the viral clip, Joke Silva was heard sharing her thoughts on why older women actually enjoy bedroom pleasures the most.

Veteran actress Joke Silva trends online as troll alleges she sleeps with younger men.

Source: Instagram

She noted that the benefits of sex were enormous for both psychological and physical benefits.

However, this clip sparked an unusual online conversation as one netizen queried how the veteran actress was still getting some romp action despite her hubby's condition.

One netizen suggests how Joke Silva still gets bedroom pleasures

A social media user identified as @favoguji has sparked reactions online as his reaction to the video of Joke Silva speaking about sex goes viral.

Favoguji, in his reaction, noted that Joke Silva couldn't get pleasured in the bedroom because her hubby was vegetative.

The controversial tweep didn't stop there. He went further to suggest that Joke Silva probably has a young person who helps with her sexual needs.

See the controversial post below:

See how netizens reacted to the controversial statement

@ryyhmez:

"Dem sucrose guardians spitting facts."

@rolake_a:

"Joke Silva with the gems. This is why I shake my head when I hear people excuse infidelity of male partners on having a sexual drive. Lol. That’s a lie from the pits of hell."

@LupinIkenga:

"Ajoke Silva, who is servicing you? Because we both know the state that your darling husband is in…"

@tjpumpinng:

"Sugar mummies of lagos."

@honiseymoh:

"E reach sex matter, everyone is paying attention."

@daratunz:

"Hmmmm. No wonder sugar mummy no day like CD."

@Its_ereko:

"As na sex matter everyone dey pay attention. See una head."

@Thickest_sayrah:

"It’s how excited she is. Abeg who dey service mama?"

@HenryOosha:

"To even say na person mama be this, I can’t imagine my mom throwing words over mekwe."

@Ladytaeofficial:

"If reverse was the case… everywhere would be on fire. For better or worse…? No? But hey, what do I know."

@TafawaBalewa3:

"Someone who's husband has dementia and Alzheimer's is on air talking about mekwe. Allah ya shirye su."

Joke Silva pens sweet note to husband as he turns 81

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Joke Silva celebrated husband Olu Jacobs on his 81st birthday.

She took to her social media page to pen a sweet note to him, describing him as the dearest person to her in the universe.

In her post, she corrected her hubby's fans, who celebrated his birthday nearly two months before his actual date.

