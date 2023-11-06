A magistrate court has granted Marlian label boss Naira Marley and Sam Larry bail

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were put in detention over reports linking them to the late singer Mohbad's death

According to the details that emerged online, both men are to provide three sureties with N20 million each

Embattled singer and Marlian record label owner Abdulazeez Fashola 'Naira Marley' and his close associate Samson Elutu, better known as Sam Larry, are trending on social media over reports they have been granted bail after weeks in detention.

Legit.ng recalls the two were arrested over reports linking them to the death of former Marlian signee Ilerioluwa Aloba 'Mohbad.'

Magistrate issues warning after granting Naira Marley and Sam Larry bail. Credit: @nairamarley @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Bolanle Cole, a human rights lawyer on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed Naira Marley and Sam Larry were granted bail by a magistrate court. They, however, have to provide three sureties with a substantial sum of N20 million each to process their release.

The duo were also ordered to surrender their international passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Bolanle revealed the magistrate warned against reaching her directly as attempts to contact her would be recorded and potentially disclosed in open court proceedings.

See Bolanle Cole's tweet below:

People react as magistrate court grants Naira Marley, Sam Larry bail

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as many expressed displeasure. See them below:

gentlegeeofficial:

"E don go, the moral of the story… never looseguard nice one nigeria."

mr_keanvic:

"I hope the case don’t die here."

just1_damy:

"Omo Nigeria failed us, so now you fit k*ll person go scoot free for Nigeria, wow a country with failed system."

mandy__chuks:

"If NAIRA Marly drop song today people will still vibe to it…that’s life for you."

iam_gucci21:

"Police sha, those ones na money dey their head. They nor care if you get justice or not."

Did Naira Marley and Sam Larry file for lawsuit?

Legit.ng reported that Naira Marley and Sam Larry sued the police and magistrate following their lengthy detention over their alleged involvement in Mohbad's death.

The Marlian boss and his associate filed a basic rights case against their continued detention.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry also demanded N20,000,000 each in damages from the defendants in their lawsuit.

The singer had previously revealed he was working with the police to unravel the mystery behind Mohbad's death.

Source: Legit.ng