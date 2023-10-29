Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has shown that he can do beyond governing the stateThe politician made a surprise appearance at the Lagos Fashion Week, and he strutted the runway with other models

With a wide smile on his face, the governor waved and bowed as the huge crowd cheered him on the runway

At the Lagos Fashion Week on October 28, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State closed the show for designer Emmy Kabit.

In viral videos online, the governor led a team of models with the designer by his side, and they walked the runway together.

Clearly excited to be there, the governor bowed, waved and smiled widely as the crowd cheered his team.

As they moved to return backstage after closing for Emmy Kasbit, Sanwo-Olu hugged the designer.

Reactions to Governor Sanwo-Olu's debut

The viral video sparked mixed reactions as many Lagosians criticised the governor.

Read comments gathered below:

bbn_all_star:

"My Gen Z Governor."

official2baba:

"I like this o."

plato_15:

"E wan chop imaginary knuckle."

teameglamwalk:

"I would never understand how lagosians are embracing this and have forgotten EndSARS."

vickkyveee:

"Sanwoolu is always going everywhere not like is seeking reelection or something,I think he’s just a cool man."

gbenga.aborowa:

"Lagos roads are in a terrible state , No street lights on the majority of roads but our governor is strutting down the runway. #Priorities."

iam_johnjeffry:

"If no be Godfather shiit wey dey happen eh … this bros for close gan with youths."

mysranne:

"Mr. Governor see how you walk the runway without falling, yes that’s because lights are on. Are the streetlights on 3MB working now? Have you fixed all the potholes on the roads? Is there now a truck barrier at Ojuelegba bridge? Have policies been changed to prevent trucks from falling on residents of Lagos?"

wofaifada:

"The governor was genuinely happy."

