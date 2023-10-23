Carter Efe has reportedly taken acquisition of a new whip, a luxurious Mercedes Benz reportedly costing N25m

While Carter Efe is yet to post about his new ride on his social media timeline, a viral clip showed him seated in the new ride

The new whip has stirred reactions from Nigerians as it came after his exchange with VeryDarkMan

Popular skitmaker and singer Odahohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has reportedly splashed the sum of 25 million Naira on a new Mercedes Benz.

Carter Efe, who is known to flaunt his acquisitions on his social media timeline, is, however, yet to post any detail about the new car.

Carter Efe reportedly buys new car, Credit: @carterefe @verydarkblackman

This has since stirred reactions from people online, as some netizens believe he purchased the new car to spite VeryDarkMan after their recent exchange.

Others took to social media to congratulate Carter as they reacted to the viral clip of him in the new car.

Watch the viral video of Carter Efe in a new Benz below:

Mixed reactions as Carter Efe reportedly acquires new Benz

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

justin_14082:

"This guy Don buy this car 3 times now."

hes__black:

"Thought he had something similar to this."

chigiid:

"Material things no dey move team verydarkblackman, congratulations sir."

sonof9952:

"Very dark man go buy watin pass dis just calm."

yng_steppa17:

"If u Dey splash money Sha Dey show us ur old car..coz I sure say swapping most of this celebrity they do."

oluwakola__5996:

"You won use car drag VDM Abi, Mr cater I don catch you."

shoberry_smrs

"Now I understand why carter Efe beef verydarkman he be wan buy GLE use trend."

burnakash1:

"Carter Efe with Old Old cars He wan show off as VDM deal with him."

v.o.surest:

"E don get this same Benz 3 now lol."

Video as Yung Duu links up with Carter Efe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yung Duu linked up with Carter Efe in a studio.

Yung Duu was seen performing a freestyle for Carter, who gushed about the former Zeh Nation label signee's prowess.

Their meeting comes after Yung Duu exited Portable's music label.

