Jaye Kuti has posted clips of the graduation ceremony of her son, who just finished his law degree

In the video, the actress was accompanied by her best friend, Bimbo Oshin, and they both stood by the young man and wished him well

The happy mother had to write a lengthy message on the struggles of a mother over her children while praying for him

Nollywood actress Jaye Kuti's joy knew no bounds as her son graduated from university after studying law. The actress shared the good news with a video of the graduation ceremony on Instagram.

In the clip, the young man who finished from Afe Babalola's university was dressed in his convocation gown while his mother took pictures with him. The actress was also seen greeting Ooni of Ife during the ceremony.

Jaye Kuti’s Son Graduates as a Lawyer. Photo Credit @jayeola_monje

Source: Instagram

Bimbo Oshin stands by Jaye Kuti during her son's graduation

Bimbo Oshin, Kuti's best friend, has proven the worth of their friendship by staying with the mother of the graduate during the event.

In the recording posted by Kuti, Oshin was seen standing behind the actress and supporting her during her son's graduation ceremony.

See the video of the graduation here:

Fans react to Jaye Kuti's video

Netizens have reacted to the recording made by Jaye Kuti as her son finished university. Here are some of the comments below.

@iamtosin91:

"Congratulations ma."

@eniola_alaga_iduro_mc:

"Congratulations."

@april_fabrics:

"Congratulations Mayowa, Congratulations Maamiiiii."

@follyeventsandhospitality:

"Congratulations ma, You will live long to eat the fruit of your labour and sky is his starting point in Jesus name amen ."

@fabiz_fabrics's:

"Congratulations ma , more wins for him and your family."

@abiandfamilyy:

"I love this woman So much, Congratulations to him and the entire family."

@sundayayeni2009:

"Congratulations my dear son, I celebrate you specially and God will bless you and make you great in Jesus name ."

@toyinsalvador:

"Congratulations son more achievements."

@samboolabode:

"Congratulations my dear friend GOD bless you more and my son."

@aishalawal1:

"Congratulations ma, isu omo a jina fun yin je."

Source: Legit.ng