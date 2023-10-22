The entertainment industry in Nigeria was blessed with the patter of tiny feet in the last two months, and fans have been jubilating over the good news for some of their favourite personalities

Some of those who gave birth had significant challenges before they became joyful parents, while one or two had lost a child in the past before providence smiled on them again

In this article, Legit.ng writes about five celebrities in the entertainment industry who welcomed babies in the last three months

Having children can become worrisome after trying and waiting for a couple of years or months. Some entertainers were able to beat the odds, and they eventually smiled after many years and months of waiting.

However, some were lucky to have it easy as they welcomed their newborn without struggle or medical challenges. Legit. ng, in this article, briefly examines some celebrities who gave birth to children in the last three months.

Entertainers who had babies in the last three months. Photo Credit @phynofino/@tejubabyfaceoyelakin/@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido welcomes twins a few months after the death of his son

David Adeleke, better known as Davido, experienced unspeakable joy in October. The 'Dami Duro' crooner and his wife, Chioma, had a set of twins 11 months after losing their only child, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Their first child together had unfortunately died after drowning in the pool at the singer's Banana Island property last year. The news was a rude shock to many, and the singer had difficulty overcoming the bitter experience.

However, providence smiled at them again, and Chioma had a set of twins in the US months after the death of Ifeanyi. The couple kept their fans in suspense about the birth of their children until the pictures of Chef Chi and the infant surfaced on the internet.

After keeping their followers in the dark for some time, the Afrobeat singer let the cat out of the bag by speaking to United Master Selection 005. He confirmed having a set of and shared his experience when he discovered his wife was carrying two babies.

Stan Nze welcomes a baby boy with his wife

Nollywood couple Stanley Nzediegwu and his beautiful wife Blessing Obasi also experienced the joy of being parents on October 20, after welcoming their first child, Jayden.

The couple got married in a flamboyant ceremony in October 2021. They have been very open about their life and marriage, so sharing the good news that they were about to become parents in September was not a big deal to them.

A few days after the announcement, the love birds threw a gender reveal baby shower, and the actor burst a balloon to show the gender of the baby they were expecting.

After the arrival of their baby, the elated mother was the first to share the good news on Instagram with pictures and lengthy notes on how God has helped her in her marriage and during childbirth.

Phyno welcomes their first child

Nigerian rapper Chibuzor Azubuike, also known as Phyno, joined the league of fathers in October after surprising fans that he had welcomed a baby.

In his Instagram post, he tenderly held the baby in his arms but turned the face away from the camera to conceal the identity and gender.

His followers were shocked and happy at the same time because the singer had been very private about his love life. He once said he likes beautiful girls but is more concerned about their characters.

Teju Babyface welcomes their third child with their wife

Comedian Teju Oyelakin, aka Teju Babyface, became a father for the second time in October. The author and show host, who relocated abroad with his wife, Tobi and two children, a set of twins, was excited to tell his followers about the latest addition to his family.

The couple didn't have it rosy as far as the fruit of the wound was concerned. They waited almost six years before having their twins in 2018.

Their third baby also came five years after their first and second babies. While announcing the arrival of his girl, he jokingly told his wife that he had hung his boot.

Actress Aolat welcomes first after one stillbirth, miscarriage

The month of September will forever be a memorable one for Nollywood actress Aolat Onibiyo. The talented movie act carried her first child after a series of life-threatening experiences.

The actress married in 2022, but having a baby became a thug of war for her. She penned an emotional note about the agony and the harrowing experience she had to go through before becoming a mother.

She said she had a stillbirth, a miscarriage, and battled with fibroid while pregnant.

Laura Ikeji welcomes their third baby

Fashion entrepreneur Laura Ikeji recently became a mother again after giving birth to her third baby. She took to Instagram to post pictures of herself holding her newborn. However, the news came as a surprise to many because she didn't give a hint that she was pregnant. A few days after she posted the picture of her baby, she shared some maternity pictures and noted that her last pregnancy differed from the others.

Sharing her experience, Laura wrote that she used to enjoy being pregnant, but the last experience had so many struggles. She couldn't find what fit her and couldn't do all she used to do during her previous pregnancy.

Uche Ogbodo welcomes the third baby

After welcoming a son, Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo joined the League of new mothers in October. The actress had earlier alerted her fans that she was expecting twins. However, she only had a child. She took to her Instagram page to tell her followers she had welcomed her second baby with her husband. She shared her maternity photos and gushed over the infant to accompany the excellent news. She revealed his name while thanking God for all he had done for her.

Nollywood actress Omojinad welcomes 2nd baby after 17 years

Actress Jinad Habibat Aduni's joy knew no bounds in September after she was put to bed. The actress had her second baby 17 years after the first one. She shared a video where she was dancing and revealed that her son came into her life like a miracle, and she vowed to protect him.

Ruth Kadiri welcomes second baby, shares maternity shoot

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng Ruth Kadiri became a proud mother of two in July after welcoming another baby girl.

She shared a beautiful picture taken in the hospital after she gave birth. She also posted photos from her maternity shoot.

She revealed that she had been desperate to have another child and had written names she wanted to give her baby.

