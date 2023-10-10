Davido's Chioma is trending online over reports of her and the singer welcoming twins, a baby boy and a girl

The report was made public by Evangelist Gospel Agochukwu, who shared his supposed chat with someone believed to be Davido

Following the report, concerned fans have since flooded Chioma's Instagram page with different messages

Concerned Nigerians have flooded the Instagram page of David Adeleke Davido's wife, Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi.

This comes amid reports of Davido and Chioma reportedly welcoming twins, a baby boy and a girl, in the U.S.A.

Rumours surfaced that Chioma and Davido welcomed twins. Credit: @thechefchi @davido

The report was made public by Evangelist Gospel Agochukwu on Tuesday, October 10, as he shared his chat with an individual believed to be Davido on the church's Facebook page.

Human rights activist Darlington Chidera Ibekwe, in a post via his verified page on Facebook, also shared the good news.

He claimed the couple, who lost their son Ifeanyi in a tragic accident last year, welcomed twins in the United States.

Fans flood Chioma's Instagram page

Following the viral report, many Nigerians flooded Chioma's Instagram page. Legit.ng captured some of the comments. See them below:

chiomy_blinks:

"Stay safe chef chi."

shi2_jmk:

"Chioma we love you. U crossed my mind this morning I’ll be so happy if the news is actually true."

ezekwepreciousamara:

"Double is coming lovely sis."

jane_ilopes:

"I hope you’re fine my baby girl ❤️. You crossed my mind this morning. Take gud care of yourself okay."

teenah_01:

"All the best Chioma. Stay safe. We all miss you."

berryfides:

"Stay safe our ada imo state."

geneviev.e_:

"They fact that people actually check up on you every day is making me teary, God bless everyone that comments on her page everyday. love you and keep being the strong woman that you are chioma."

chiomy_blinks:

