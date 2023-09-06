Nigerian medical practitioner and content creator Aproko Doctor recently went under the knife for one of the most delicate surgeries a human could experience

Aproko Doctor recently shared with Legit.ng his experience undergoing brain surgery and how his wife was his biggest support system throughout this challenging period

He also shared with us how he handles trolls and online bullies, especially when they come for him and his wife

Chinonso Egemba, better known simply as Aproko Doctor, is probably the most influential medical practitioner within the Nigerian social media community.

He has shown constantly over the years that his biggest drive is to ensure that the most significant number of Nigerians have access to basic health care.

Photos of Aproko Doctor and his wife, Chiamaka, share with Legit.ng their experience after the content creator's brain surgery. Photo credit: @aproko_doctor/@chef_amakaa

Aproko Doctor earlier in the year revealed that he recently underwent a brain tumour surgery. This is probably one of the most dangerous and challenging procedures humans could experience. But to the shock of man, the content creator was back on the street curating videos again after a month in recovery.

During a chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, Chinonso Egemba revealed how he pulled such a quick recovery and went back to work within 28 days after his brain surgery. He also shared what inspires his type of content.

Helping every Nigerian get access to quality health info - Aproko shares his biggest Inspiration

Chinonso, over the years, has consciously carved a niche for himself within the online community after starting as a Twitter influencer and now as a virtual content creator.

He shared what has always driven his passion to educate on how to stay healthy and fit. Aproko said:

"The inspiration behind what I do is making sure that every Nigerian has access to quality health information in a manner that they can understand. And generally, through time people have always shared information via stories/story-telling. By passing my information the way I do I have reached a lot more people."

During the conversation, Aproko thanked his wife and everyone who people don't see but are usually behind the camera to help bring his ideas to life. Chiamaka jumped in and noted that she is also a content creator, though not as a medical person but rather as a chef.

My wife was my biggest support throughout the brain tumour brouhaha - Aproko noted

After he mentioned his wife always being behind the scenes and helping him with his videos, we asked him what it was like for him going through the entire process of his brain surgery pre- and post.

"My wife was my biggest support through that period. Whenever I was cranky, or even when I was going through recovery, whenever I was weak. Though I still get severe headaches and migraines but compared to what I used to feel before I had the sugery, my was my strength all through."

I had to be more than just a wife for him during that period but be his caregiver - Chiamaka said

"I saw it as an opportunity to grab him as my responsibility, though he has always being my responsibility anyway. But at that point I just believed that he has a lot to achieve and at this point I am not his wife but his caregiver. And couldn't be more happy to see him recover so fats after just one month. Imagine coming back to work after just a month after a brain surgery.

