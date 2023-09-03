Reports have made the rounds that top Nigerian actress Rita Dominic is now a mother of twins

According to reports from City People, the movie star and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, welcomed twin girls

The news was met with a series of reactions on social media as many fans congratulated the couple including actress Eniola Badmus

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, have reportedly welcomed twins.

City People reported on September 3, 2023, that the movie star and her man gave birth to a set of twin girls.

In a post shared on City People’s official Instagram page and spotted by Legit.ng, it was announced that the 48-year-old veteran actress and her husband are now parents.

Fans react as Rita Dominic and husband reportedly welcome twins. Photos: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

They wrote:

“BREAKING: Actress Rita Dominic and her husband have welcomed a set of Twins, they are girls.”

See post below:

Another media site, YNaija also corroborated the claims of Rita Dominic now being a mum. See their post below:

Reactions as Rita Dominic and husband reportedly welcome twins

The news of Rita Dominic and her husband reportedly being parents to twins soon spread on social media and it was met with a series of mixed reactions. While many fans and celebrities congratulated the couple, others expressed skepticism at the news.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus reacted by thanking God for the couple. She wrote:

“Lord thank you.”

Read reactions from other netizens below:

ogechukwukanma_ogwo:

“Best news today.”

mary_boss_lady01:

“It’s old news.”

jomog_clothings:

“Congratulations to them .”

micmagg2002:

“Congratulations.”

pinky_aramide:

“Una don start again.”

sir_lyee:

“Big Congratulations”

abisola.badru.9:

“Congratulations.”

adenikeayamolowo:

“Oluwaseun congratulations ❤️.”

missjuma:

“This is so nice!!! A big congratulations to the Anosikes. ”

usmanmodupe:

“Thank God!”

Olajide wrote:

Ehis tweeted:

