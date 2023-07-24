Nigerian singer Davido has finally deleted the controversial video of his signee Logos Olori that sparked outrage

Netizens especially Muslims bashed the singer for disrespecting Islam and called for the video to be taken down

After finally taking down the video, Davido shared a new post on his Instagram page, calling for peace

Several Muslims in the country kicked against Davido's new signee Logos Olori's controversial music video.

Many people pointed out that the representation of Muslims and Islam in the clip is not ideal and true.

Following the heavy criticism, Davido finally took down the video across his social media platforms and called for peace.

Even though he caved in and deleted the video, the DMW boss has remained largely quiet on the subject and offered no formal apologies.

He captioned his post with:

"Let love rule."

See Davido's post below:

Netizens reacty to Davido's new post

The singer's post got people commending him for finally listening to the voice of reason.

only_ronx:

"This fit goes hard!!!!! "

abba_sboyy:

"You did well taking the video down, thank you for not being too stubborn. Next time when you come across any Islamic related content confirm it’s permissibility before posting "

healthplugme_with_ladykay:

"You’re all fighting who God has blessed? I pity you.. David is a blessed man! No group of people can stop him!"

zeeno__ice:

"We want apology."

mc__moh:

"You deleted that post sir .. Thank you for understanding ✊"

ermmyx:

"Omo these Muslims sabi cry pass Omo Una don use tears full David page "

iammrabba:

"Dear Davido, with All due and respect, delete and shoot that song video again, we are highly disappointed in you, hope you immediately accept and apologise to us"

ladok_:

"Thank you for showing respect to the Muslim world. You ate the best!"

