“Let Love Rule”: Davido Bows to Pressure, Deletes Controversial Video After Bashing From Muslims
- Nigerian singer Davido has finally deleted the controversial video of his signee Logos Olori that sparked outrage
- Netizens especially Muslims bashed the singer for disrespecting Islam and called for the video to be taken down
- After finally taking down the video, Davido shared a new post on his Instagram page, calling for peace
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Several Muslims in the country kicked against Davido's new signee Logos Olori's controversial music video.
Many people pointed out that the representation of Muslims and Islam in the clip is not ideal and true.
Following the heavy criticism, Davido finally took down the video across his social media platforms and called for peace.
Even though he caved in and deleted the video, the DMW boss has remained largely quiet on the subject and offered no formal apologies.
"He should apologise": Fans react as Ali Nuhu 'uncancels' Davido, forgives him for controversial video
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
He captioned his post with:
"Let love rule."
See Davido's post below:
Netizens reacty to Davido's new post
The singer's post got people commending him for finally listening to the voice of reason.
only_ronx:
"This fit goes hard!!!!! "
abba_sboyy:
"You did well taking the video down, thank you for not being too stubborn. Next time when you come across any Islamic related content confirm it’s permissibility before posting "
healthplugme_with_ladykay:
"You’re all fighting who God has blessed? I pity you.. David is a blessed man! No group of people can stop him!"
zeeno__ice:
"We want apology."
mc__moh:
"You deleted that post sir .. Thank you for understanding ✊"
ermmyx:
"Omo these Muslims sabi cry pass Omo Una don use tears full David page "
iammrabba:
"Dear Davido, with All due and respect, delete and shoot that song video again, we are highly disappointed in you, hope you immediately accept and apologise to us"
"Nothing will harm U": Davido video calls airport worker he gave $10k, woman goes gaga, prays for singer
ladok_:
"Thank you for showing respect to the Muslim world. You ate the best!"
Fans react as Ali Nuhu ‘uncancels’ Davido, forgives him for controversial video
Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu joined several netizens to kick against Davido's new signee Logos Olori's controversial music video.
Nuhu shared a picture of the DMW label boss with a cancel sign on it and said the act portrayed in the video was “totally unacceptable in Islam.”
In a new turn of events, the Kannywood actor uncanceled the singer by sharing a post on his Instagram page.
Source: Legit.ng