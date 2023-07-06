Nigerian influencer Enioluwa, well-known for his funny social media antics, was surprised with a kind yet comical gift for his birthday

The food enthusiast was seen beaming in a video he posted on Instagram as he received a dish of beans and garri amongst wads of 20 naira notes

The viral clip showed Eni yelling with joy as his friends celebrated him while giving him a medium bag of garri and a big bowl of cooked beans

Much-loved influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa shook the internet once more as he celebrated his birthday on July 6.

The food enthusiast was surprised by his friends with an unusual birthday package composed of cooked beans and garri and wads of 20 naira notes.

Enioluwa delighted as friends present him with cooked beans and garri as birthday package Credit: @enioluwaofficial

In his caption, he jokingly noted that while most people celebrate their birthdays with cakes, he prefers the beans and garri his friends brought.

In the video, Enioluwa can be seen with a large dish of cooked beans and a medium sack of garri.

See his video below

Enilouwa's birthday surprise package sparks reactions

Since sharing the video, many have pointed out the Femininity in his attitude while wondering why his friends went that far for his birthday surprise. See their comments below:

Toby_loba:

"Why is he shouting like a woman."

amakanwnnk:

"is he ore she? just thinking to know the right pronoun."

@talk2leigh:

"James brown, is that you?"

jayneisbae:

"E be like hunger kill this boy for him former life."

doningo_loso:

"this boy and Jemes Brown dem suppose do skit together."

@Peaceasanga:

"When your friends know say food na ur second name ."

@Afc_Babe:

"Me wey b woman be go act d way he dey act that way."

@richmondamechi:

"Enioluwa don hack this clout thing."

@OluwaNapsey09:

"This guy come be like gay ."

