Omah Lay recently performed to a tough crowd and the video of the not-so-pleasant moment has surfaced online

The singer tried his best to get the unresponsive crowd in the mood by jumping energetically

Only a few people sang every time Omah Lay approached them, and netizens wonder why the crowd treated the singer like that

It was an awkward moment for singer Omah Lay at a show in France recently as the crowd seemed not to know his song.

In the viral clip online, a huge crowd surrounded the singer and simply watched instead of singing and jumping as expected.

Only a few individuals who seemed to be familiar with Soso sang along every time Omah Lay approached them.

The singer did his best to bring the performance alive, but the crowd remained uninterested.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Omah Lay's video

@anthonystilldey:

"Omahlay too calm fr, Burnaboy for don match person for head."

@Vipher72:

"Make dis thing no add too Omahlay depression."

@R0VIEL:

"Boy alone "

@Uriemuesiri_:

"Why did they now leave their house?"

@chiemere_nnaji:

"Burna boi for don match person."

@jerriejerrie_:

"It’s their loss not his, he will get paid and move on but imagine spending hard earned dollars to get tickets to a show and not even try to enjoy yourself or the show"

@maxisneh:

"Burna go don return one person ticket fee and send am home."

@mafia3O:

"Which country be this abwg ? And why dey no go dance or even move to a whole soso."

@solobankole23:

"If I took this video I'll delete it immediately I stop recording. Whoever first shared this to the internet is capable of the worst things in this life. Can't even watch it till the end."

@Super_Spotter:

"I kuku trust Burna. E for don use shoe kick person head "

Omah Lay reveals the creative process of his most personal song Soso

Nigerian talented singer Omah Lay opened up on how he landed himself in the poignant lyrics behind his emotional hit song Soso.

In an interview with Hey Steph TV, the Afro-soul wonder explained the distressing condition he found himself in.

He said the song was made when his world was crumbling, and he couldn’t make sense of anything.

