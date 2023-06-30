Davido’s alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown, has questioned the singer Davido's motivation for marrying Chioma

The American woman who went on a recent rampage against Davido and stated that if their son, Ifeanyi, had not died, Davido would not have married Chioma

Not stopping there, she insisted that the singer is cursed and further revealed dirty, unbelievable secrets about him

Davido’s incoming baby mama, Anita Brown, isn't done humiliating the singer.

In a fresh set of tweets, Anita asked whether Davido would have married Chioma if their son Ifeanyi hadn't died.

Davido's Anita Brown attacks the the singer reveals reports on why he got married Credit: @davido @ninatheelite

Source: Instagram

She claimed that the singer is cursed because he is the devil and sacrificed his son for rituals.

Anita hinted that, despite his son's death, Davido was having sex with a variety of women and insisted on the intercourse being raw.

Anita stressed her refusal to marry the singer or have a partner who would "bring diseases home" in the name of marriage.

See her tweet below

Anita claims that Davido used his son's death as a pity card to sleep with women without protection.

Anita further questions the singer to know if he actually mourned his late son.

Davido’s fans and Internet users react

Many who came across the messy claims the Onlyfans model spilled about the DMW boss were forced to cry out, as they mentioned that this was the height of heights. See their comments below:

yourprincecharming01:

"Davido don knack wetin pass him fans power ."

808andyblayz:

"This is whom y’all are fans of ? A basket mouth ? That tells his side chic everything about his wife ? I Shame for onah ! Anita finish him! He deserves everything you’re throwing at him ! More women to come forward."

speakout_coach:

"Presently, May and Chioma are the two strongest women right now. Losing a child and having many controversies about women surrounding your partner. I don't know how these women are feeling but I hope they find comfort and joy in something."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Men, If you’re not ready to stay committed and married, please avoid that institution… This is not fair on Chioma and I really feel sorry for her name being dragged in this dirty mess!"

l.tobiloba:

"I believe he married her out of pity. It's too bad this j€rk was busy sleeping with other women while his wife was mourning their late son. Couldn't he have done it with his wife instead, if moaning was a way to grieve?"

Source: Legit.ng