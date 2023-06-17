Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s security personnel recently celebrated a milestone in his career

In a video making the rounds, the DMW boss was seen decorating his security personnel after he got promoted to inspector

The clip raised a series of interesting comments from netizens after it went viral on social media

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Much loved Nigerian singer Davido’s bodyguard, Bawo, recently got promoted to the role of inspector.

The DMW boss, who is always in the news over his interaction with crew and staff members, was seen celebrating with his security personnel over the promotion.

Davido decorated his bodyguard after his promotion to inspector. Photos: @bawo_bodybuilder

Source: Instagram

The music star decorated Bawo with his new badge and also congratulated him on his new feat. He said:

“Congratulations on your promotion to inspector of the Nigerian police force, congrats my brother.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The singer gave his security personnel a handshake after decorating him, and Bawo also saluted Davido.

Bawo, who shared the video on his Instagram page, accompanied it with a caption that read:

“Thank you my Good Boss @davido for the decoration of my new tank. For the love you’ve always been showing me I can’t pay you but I pledge to be faithful,LOYAL and honest. May God keep protecting and blessing you for us, Amen.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens react as Davido decorates security personnel after his promotion

The video of Davido decorating his newly promoted bodyguard soon went viral on social media, and netizens shared their thoughts.

Read some of their comments below:

da_universal001:

“Police salute for civilian money is good.”

bbulletino:

“The guy self na very humble person. God bless him and God continue to bless Obo for lifting others .”

ashumppie:

“That's my boy omo I gats get money for this life .”

olubakingsley:

“Obo u are doing well.”

steve_younglion:

“Congratulations my hero I salute you brother .”

ijoba201426:

“Congratulations my brother eee no easy, believe.”

Decency:

“He always make sure anyone around him is happy .”

Queen Sassy:

“Congratulations Bawo please protect our 001 very well ooooo.”

Isreal DMW shows off Davido's expensive jewellery in video

Davido’s PA, Isreal DMW, got fans talking after he showcased his boss’ expensive jewellery pieces.

It is no news that Davido is a great lover of expensive jewellery, including rings, wristwatches, necklaces and more, with most of them being diamond studded.

In a new development, Isreal took to his Instagram stories to share a video and photo of himself holding some of Davido’s jewellery pieces.

Source: Legit.ng