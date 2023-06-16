Bimbo Akintola recently clocked 50, and in her post appreciating people who celebrated with her a netizen made a comment

The Instagram account, Nailsonpoint tagged the veteran actress as an empty woman who wasted her youth being picky

Nailsonpoint then advised Akintola to go for surrogacy like Biola Bayo, and the actress did not find the comment funny

Popular actress Biola Bayo couldn't help but lament after a netizen dragged her into a comment insulting her older colleague Bimbo Akintola.

In a comment on Akintola's page, Nailsonpoint berated the actress for ending up without a husband and a child at 50.

According to the netizen, the actress spent all her youth being picky because she can speak English.

Nailsonpint then advised Akintola to borrow a leaf from Biola Bayo and hire to surrogate so she can have a child and not leave the world empty.

Biola Bayo reacts to netizen's comment

The mum of one could not stomach the insult and the fact that she was dragged into the mess.

Biola took a screenshot of the horrible comment and queried why anyone would be wicked enough to make such a horrible statement.

The actress wrote:

"Why are people this wi*ked? I can’t even comprehend this…… How do you leave this kind of comment on Aunty Bimbo’s @bimboakintola page and tag me? What’s all these?"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Biola Bayo's post

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section praying for Bimbo Akintola. Some people noted that she should not have given the post attention.

Read comments below:

adeniyijohnson:

"Her testimony is here in Jesus name ❤️"

toyor21:

"You can imagine the gut‍♀️ some certain persons have lost manners completely "

mimisola_daniels:

"Who trained these kids? Who are their parents? How can you be this bitter!! She has her address on her bio and i hope she can be arrested as scapegoat."

opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"@bimboakintola for this my Jehovah will remember you and u will live to testify and we all will be alive to rejoice with you my love "

asanlu_mc:

"You reposting it made the post more popular. It wasn't necessary."

bosealaoo:

"You no even suppose to repost, you should have cursed her."

askashaketalkshowbackup:

"Untag yourself, go to her inbox and leave your piece of mind or ignore her and say a prayer in silence for her. Posting this has now given her the free advert she want. Aunty Bimbo has a reason for ignoring little miscreants like her and I think you should have done the same. Just my own opinion. Haven't said that May God serve her accordingly, using her business page to troll is an act of cowardliness."

Bimbo Akintola speaks on why she is supporting Tinubu

Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola left some Nigerians pretty upset after she went public with her choice of a presidential candidate.

The veteran actress appeared on TVC's Your View and a clip from the show has gone viral on social media.

In the trending video, Akintola talks about why she threw her support behind APC's candidate for the presidency, Bola Tinubu and why she decided to go public with her choice.

