It was a special moment to behold as popular businessman Obi Cubana threw a lavish 15th-anniversary ball for his wife

Videos from the event showed the likes of Patoranking Timi Dakolo, Johnny Drille, Iyanya, and Odumodublvck thrilled the couple with some exciting stage performance

Popular celebrities like Broda Shaggi, Lasisi Elenu, E-Money, AY Comedian were also spotted at the event

Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana finally fulfilled his promise to his wife, Lush Eby, after he gave her a grand ball for their 15th wedding anniversary.

Adorable videos from the lavish anniversary ball, which took place on Wednesday, June 15, have since emerged online.

Celebrities storm Obi Cubana's 15th-anniversary ball. Credit: @obicubana @goldmynetv

Videos sighted by Legit.ng showed the moment singers Patoranking, Iyanya, Johnny Drill, Timi Dakolo, Odumodublvck thrilled Obi Cubana and his wife with stage performances.

Skit makers Broda Shaggi and Lasisi, businessman E-Money and ace comedian Ayo Makun also known as AY, were also among the popular faces spotted at the colourful event.

Watch the video of Odumodublvck performing below:

Watch the video of Johnny Drille performing below:

Video of Timi Dakolo performing below:

Moment Patoranking performed for the couple below:

Watch a video of Iyanya's stage performance below:

Video of Ned Okonkwo and AY giving a toast

E-Money, Broda Shaggi and Lasisi were spotted at the event

Netizens react to video of Odumodublvck's performance at Obi Cubana's anniversary ball

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

nikki_miles_:

"I'm certain it was his children who demanded Odumodublvck because it seems like the performance is tailored specifically for them. ."

crayfish_plus:

"I was going to say don’t touch her face with the money’ but when I saw the currency I Kuku shut up."

hottiespicy:

"E be like Na only me no sabi this song o."

iam_ken_o:

"Lol, look who says he turned down Tinubu, is performing where dem nor Dey look am sef, even who get party nor send am."

Obi Cubana splurges millions on venue for 15th-anniversary ball

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Obi Cubana promised his wife, Lush Eby, a grand ball for their 15th wedding anniversary, and the billionaire kept his word.

In a video sighted online, all was set to welcome guests to the most anticipated event of the year yet.

From indications, the event will go down in a garden transformed into a hall with canopies and beautiful flowers hanging from the roof.

