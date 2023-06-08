Upcoming street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez shut the mouths of his enemies as his recent single skyrocketed to the number one song on Nigeria’s Apple Music top 100

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the budding artist was intimidated by his colleague Zinoleesky on not making it to the number one spot

In a recent viral update, Seyi Vibez overtook several great songs on the international streaming platform to hit number one

Fast-rising street-pop act Seyi Vibez stirred reactions among music enthusiasts with his recent single Hat trick.

The budding artist reached the number-one spot on the Apple Music Top 100 despite his colleague Zinoleesky shading his vocal abilities.

Seyi Vibez Hits No1 on Apple Music despite Zino's mockery Credit: @seyivibez, @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Zino, in a viral video, stated that Seyi’s new song would never get to number one on the international streaming platform, even if he consulted a native doctor

Few minutes after Zino’s assertion, Seyi’s single surpassed several songs on the Apple Music Top 100 to sit at the top.

Netizens react to Seyi Vibez’s Single ranking No 1 on Apple music

@onlyemperor001:

"Y’all zino was talking about billboard not Apple Music."

@NuJhayhne:

"After farming wonders? okay."

@Lummygee1:

"We’re familiar with his game."

@Stanley12313975:

"Man no be God."

@phoenixthe1st_:

"The farmers will make more money."

@hisjayboy:

"Zino na werey, e too proud."

@Lummygee1:

"Pressure catch seyi vibes e go use farm stream ."

@iamseazy_:

"Man no be God and na that statement push that music to one."

Source: Legit.ng