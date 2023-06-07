Cha Cha EDke has been very vocal about her struggle with mental illness, and she recently revealed the effect it had on her relationship with her mother

Sharing a photo of her mum on her page on her birthday, the actress explained how their bond got severed and made worse by men of God

Fans of the actress flooded her page to celebrate her mum, in response to her touching post

Nollywood actress Cha Cha Eke's struggle with her mental health before proper diagnosis affected her beloved mother.

The actress revealed in a post celebrating her mum's birthday that she went from being best friends with her mum to wishing her death and saying despicable things about her.

It did not help that after her manic episodes, the men of God assured the actress that her mother was after her life.

Glad to have put the ugly incident behind them, Cha Cha ended her post celebrating and gushing over her dear mum.

Excerpt from her post read:

"This is a video of me and my biological Mom. I loved her intensely when I was younger. She was, and still is my best friend. However, as I got older, I began to dislike and develop deep hatred for her. I had nightmares and hallucinations that supported my euphoria. Sadly, many men of God told me after several manic episodes that she was after my life. And so i went about wishing her death and spewing despicable things about her."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Cha Cha Eke's post

lincedochie:

"Now we know where the beauty came from."

sheelahdaniels:

"You will conquerand no weapon formed against you shall prosper in jedus name❤"

tumusiimeiman:

"Happy birthday mum but even false pastors have done more harm to families."

mama_twinzzz:

"Thank God she is alive to witness this testimony "

