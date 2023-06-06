The Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to making headlines, and this time it's Kim Kardashian who has caught everyone's attention.

In a recent playful jab at her sister Kendall Jenner, Kim took to social media to share a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt featuring Kendall surrounded by the faces of her five NBA ex-lovers

This move by Kim has sparked a flurry of reactions and discussions among fans and followers of the famous family

Reality star Kim Kardashian has teased her sister Kendall Jenner with a playful jab by wearing a t-shirt featuring the model and her exes.

Kim Kardashian rocking a t-shirt with Kendall's face on it while with daughter North West. Photo: Kim Kardashian.

Source: UGC

Kim's t-shirt troll

Kim, known for her sense of humour and her knack for teasing her siblings, took a playful dig at her supermodel sister Kendall by sporting a unique t-shirt.

The SKIMS founder was rocking a messy bun while shooting a TikTok video with her eldest daughter North West

The shirt prominently displays Kendall's face, humorously encircled by the faces of her five former NBA player boyfriends.

Kendall Jenner's NBA ex-boyfriends

Kendall Jenner's dating history has often made headlines, especially when it comes to her relationships with high-profile NBA players.

The t-shirt features the faces of her five exes, including Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, and Devin Booker.

Each player represents a chapter in Kendall's romantic life, adding an intriguing layer to the shirt's humour.

According to Daily Mail, the words 'Kendall Starting Five' were printed on the t-shirt.

Fans and followers of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been quick to respond to Kim's playful stunt.

Social media exploded with comments, memes, and discussions surrounding the t-shirt.

Some praised Kim's sense of humour, calling it a brilliant move, while others speculated on the dynamics between the sisters and the underlying message behind the gesture.

Watch the clip here:

Kim says Kanye's acts are more detrimental to their kids

In other news, Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, said Ye's shenanigans would be more detrimental to their kids than her explicit tape.

The Kardashian's season premiere started with a bang as Kim weighed in on her ex-husband, Kanye West's behaviour.

The SKIMS founder believes Kanye West's shenanigans could be damaging to their four children one day.

Source: TUKO.co.ke