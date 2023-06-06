King Promise's lookalike, Robest GH, in a video that has popped up, was spotted doing an "ungodly" dance in military uniform, which did not sit well with many peeps

The video dropped after his alleged arrest, which got social media folks speculating that it could be the reason he was arrested

Many are, however, are of the opinion that the arrest could be one of Robest GH's staged attention-seeking antics

Robest GH, a popular King Promise lookalike, has stirred up controversy with a recently surfaced video in which he is seen performing an "ungodly" dance while dressed in a military uniform. His choice of attire has raised concerns among many, who believe that it disrespects the armed forces and undermines the dignity of their uniform.

The emergence of the video coincided with Robest GH's alleged arrest, leading to widespread speculation on social media regarding a possible connection between the two events. Some online users speculated that the video might have played a role in his apprehension.

However, there is a growing sentiment among many that Robest GH's arrest could be just another one of his attention-seeking stunts.

The young artiste has become notorious for his staged acts aimed at garnering public attention. Some critics argue that his actions often lack sincerity and are intended solely for the purpose of generating buzz.

Robest GH gained considerable popularity due to his striking resemblance to the renowned Ghanaian musician Kin Promise

King Promise lookalike sparks reactions

KoduahJames said:

How can you be wearing military uniform and fooling with it on live. Gyimii saa

greys_wrld commented:

If u watch the video closely. He’s wearing the same down. So am sure it because of the military uniform

skelewoan wrote:

Am sure he was arrested after this live video. The uniform part

