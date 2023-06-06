Ghanaian actor Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her voluptuous figure in skintight leggings to host the Onua Showtime program on Sunday, June 4, 2023

She looked elegant in a black Dolce and Gabbana crop denim jacket and expensive gold necklaces

Ghanaian musician King Promise was the guest on the show, and the celebrity duo completed their looks with stylish boots

Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown looks sporty in effortlessly chic outfits for the Sunday episode of her entertainment show.

Nana Ama McBrown and King Promise look classy in expensive boots. Photo credit: @onuatv

At 45, the talented television host has an impeccable yet unpredictable fashion sense as she always trends with her looks.

On June 4, 2023, Nana Ama McBrown rocked a black crop denim jacket and skintight orange pants to host her new show on Onua TV.

She wore a long curly ponytail hairstyle and amazing makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Nana Ama McBrown completed her gorgeous look with black Prada Monolith pouch detail boots.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Nana Ama McBrown's classy look and infectious energy when she performed with the band

Read some of the comments below:

akua_jolly stated:

It's in the DNA; sorry, you can't take it away from her❤️❤️

queen_deljewelgh commented:

This lady is naturally talented ❤️

aj_baeby said:

We dey ya back energy unmatched ❤️❤️❤️

fiagbor_jewel_mary remarked:

You're graced with beauty...God bless you for your hard work, you are a sunset on a hill ❤️❤️❤️

the_realhammonds noted:

I don’t know why I had to double-tap on every swipe

sammy_highcourt wrote:

This is beautiful

big Quammy posted:

The Prada boots for me. Nana y3 guy

dollar_signbhord added:

@iamamamcbrown My queen with the big swag ❤️❤️

shetu_baako_pe shared:

Terminator ❤️

briz__001 stated:

More than terminator ❤️❤️

Kona.du323 said:

This terminator dance 333333 I've tried saaaaaaaa still I'm unable to dance

Nana Ama McBrown and King Promise perform the Terminator challenge

Nana Ama McBrown and King Promise wowed the audience as they performed the new dance challenge on theOnua Showtime program.

Ghanaian actress bags doctorate, shows off certificate In TikTok video

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown reported that she had achieved a significant milestone in her career, and she couldn't contain her joy.

The actress celebrated her newly acquired doctorate in a video shared on her TikTok page.

Sporting a graduation gown, Nana Ama McBrown appeared beaming with happiness as she proudly displayed her certificate.

