Young Buck's catalogue is going up for auction to help settle his debts, including a $250,000 (N115.5 million) owed to 50 Cent for breaching their G-Unit contract

Despite filing for bankruptcy in 2020, Young Buck has faced ongoing financial challenges, with 50 Cent's legal team accusing him of hiding assets and attempting to recover the debt

The auction comes after a legal dispute where 50 Cent's team claimed that Young Buck concealed his property to obstruct creditors

Former G-Unit rapper Young Buck will auction his catalogue to pay off his N115.5 million debt to 50 Cent. Images: @50cent @buckshotz

In an attempt to settle his debts, rapper Young Buck is putting his catalogue up for auction, the catalogue is reported to be valued at over $700 000 (over N322 million).

Former G-Unit rapper Young Buck is auctioning his catalogue

According to HotNewHipHop.com, the sale is expected to assist him in paying off his creditors, including his former collaborator, 50 Cent. Young Buck allegedly owes 50 Cent $250 000 (N115.5 million) for failing to meet the requirements of their G-Unit contract, which stipulated the delivery of two albums.

Twitter blog @DailyLoud shared information of the auction, saying:

"Young Buck’s catalog is reportedly going to auction to pay off his alleged debt of $250,000 to 50 Cent."

Peeps sympathised with Young Buck as he goes through financial difficulty

Folks commented on the post expressing concern for Buck's financial struggles, some fans criticised 50 Cent:

@Boutthatpaper said:

"Dam this is sad."

@StarshipMikey said:

"Owing this n-word money probably worse than SFMTA and IRS combined."

@flipramey tweeted:

"C'mon Fif let that man live bruh."

@junglejuliaxxx said:

"Dam! Hope he has better days because this svcks."

@Aksents_DCR said:

"Dam sad day to see."

Young Buck's ongoing financial struggles have led to bankruptcy

This news emerges amidst Young Buck's ongoing financial difficulties, leading to his bankruptcy filing in 2020. Last year, 50 Cent's legal team accused Young Buck of concealing assets and sought to recover the debt through legal means.

They claimed that he had hidden his property with the intent to obstruct or deceive creditors, reports allhiphop.com.

