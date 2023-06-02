Ghanaian rapper Medikal known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong has indicated that he has a great love for cars

Medikal detailed that he has four cars in his garage and specifically owned them because it affects his brand positively

He indicated that he owns a Benz, Range Rover and other cars he has always admired which he keeps in his garage to aid his movements

Ghanaian rapper AMG Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong said that he is a car lover and owns a number of luxury cars.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the award-winning rapper indicated that he has some of the biggest automobile brands in his garage.

Medikal added that though his car preferences keep changing, he has been able to afford the cars he dreamt of owning.

"I have got a Benz, I have a Range, I've got a V8 and also a BMW," he said.

Medikal's reason for buying Range Rover, Benz and other luxury cars

The successful rapper indicated that though he is a car lover, he has the above-listed vehicles in his garage because he believes "the car you drive can influence your brand".

The rapper, who is popular for his marriage with Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, added that as an artiste, he feels that his personality and style could be complemented by the car he drives and how he goes about his daily activities, which is part of why he prefers such luxurious car brands.

"I've got a strong taste for luxury cars...I feel like the way you move around, the car you have should complement your personality and the kind of image you want to put out there," Medikal said.

